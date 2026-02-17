Robert Dorgan family: All we know about ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and children after Pawtucket mass shooting

Authorities have identified the person responsible for the shooting at the hockey arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who was also known by the name Roberta Esposito. Following Pawtucket shooting, Robert Dorgan, 56, was named as the shooter in a deadly incident at a hockey arena during a youth game. (X/@VerdadEsPoder)

According to officials, three individuals, including the suspect, lost their lives in what has been described as a "targeted" shooting that occurred during a youth hockey game. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves reported that three other victims are currently hospitalized in critical condition. She further stated that the suspect succumbed to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Goncalves publicly named Dorgan, who was present at an arena to attend a family member's hockey game, during a press conference on Monday night.

Officials have stated that the shooting seemed to be intentional and originated from a familial conflict. Goncalves mentioned on Monday evening that one individual involved was referred to as a "family friend," although she did not clarify if that person was among those who were killed or injured.

Rhonda Dorgan's divorce with Rhonda Dorgan and their kids Dorgan's ex-spouse, Rhonda Dorgan, initiated divorce proceedings in 2020. The initial court documents reportedly mentioned "gender reassignment surgery" and "personality disorder traits" as the basis for the divorce, although these reasons were subsequently changed to "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was finalised in June 2021.

During the legal proceedings, records show that Dorgan resided in Jacksonville, Florida, and was employed as a truck driver. The couple had at least three children together. Authorities have not disclosed the names of the children publicly, but reports indicate that one son was a senior at North Providence High School and a hockey player who was present during the shooting incident.

An adult daughter later communicated with media outlets, characterizing her father as someone who had long-term mental health issues. Another adult child, referred to in some reports as a daughter, was among those who were tragically shot.