Details have emerged about Rhonda Dorgan, the former wife of Robert Dorgan, the father who opened fire at a Pawtucket, Rhode Island high school hockey tournament. Dorgan went on a deadly rampage at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence, during a youth ice hockey game. Who is Rhonda Dorgan? Pawtucket gunman Robert Dorgan called ex-wife ‘beloved’ on social media on the day of shooting (Roberta Dorgano/X)

Dorgan killed two people and injured three others before allegedly turning the gun on himself in a suspected “family dispute,” according to authorities. The 56-year-old used the alias Roberta Esposito, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said during a press conference Monday night, according to the New York Post.

Dorgan's former wife Rhonda is believed to be among those who were killed in the shooting, GB News reported. However, authorities have yet to reveal the identities of the victims.

Who is Rhonda Dorgan? In 2000, Dorgan’s then-wife, Rhonda, filed for divorce, according to WPRI Providence. By then, Dorgan had undergone gender-reassignment surgery.

Rhonda initially wrote under grounds for divorce, “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits.” However, these reasons were later crossed out and replaced with “irreconcilable differences which have caused the immediate breakdown of the marriage.”

According to court records, the divorce was finalized in June 2021. Paperwork from the divorce revealed that at the time, Dorgan lived in Jacksonville, Florida, and was working as a truck driver.

Dorgan appeared to refer to his ex-wife in a social media comment on one of Rep. Thomas Massie’s posts on the day of the shooting. Massie wrote in a February 15, 2026, X comment about a cup with “Sassy with Massie” written on it, which was gifted to him by someone, “I love mine, I have two you sent us. Rhonda loved it too.”

Massie was referencing his late wife Rhonda Massie, who died in 2024. In response to Massie’s post, Dorgan wrote, “I have a beloved RHONDA too, my friend”.