‘Creepy!’: Pilot reports seeing ‘silver canister’ in Rhode Island skies in apparent UFO sighting, chilling audio emerges

A recording of an eerie moment a pilot reported seeing an apparent UFO to air traffic control has resurfaced on social media. The incident, which took place over the skies of Rhode Island, saw the pilot being told “good luck with the aliens” after reporting an alleged UFO sighting. Pilot reports seeing ‘small silver canister’ in Rhode Island skies in apparent UFO sighting in chilling audio(Pixabay - representational image)

What does the audio reveal?

In the newly resurfaced video of the live ATC broadcast, the pilot told the ground team, “It appears to be standing still.” He compared the mysterious object, which floated beside him, to a silver canister.

“Looks like a strange, small object that we just floated by. A small silver canister. Do you know what that could be?” the pilot told ATC in the recording, shared on YouTube in October by the VASAviation channel.

ATC asked for further details, saying they did not know what the object was. The pilot responded by saying that the object was just feet from their plane in midair.

“Appears to be standing still and I’m at 3,500 feet. It was right off our wingtip. Small silver canister,” said the pilot, who was flying a Piper PA-32RT-300T Turbo Lance II, which accommodates up to five passengers.

On being asked whether it was a a drone or a balloon, the pilot explained that it seemed like “astonishing” object was not attached to anything, but was just “hovering” in midair

“Creepy!” the ground team responded in the short clip. Another ATC operative then added, “Good luck with the aliens!”

It is believed that the incident took place around the same time as the video’s posting on October 27.