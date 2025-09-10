Never-before-seen video shows US Hellfire missile bouncing off a UFO: 'What the hell is that?'

A never-before-seen video has left Washington in disbelief after it appeared to show a US Hellfire missile bouncing harmlessly off an unidentified flying object (UFO) off the coast of Yemen. The footage, released during a congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) this week, was captured by an MQ-9 Reaper drone in October 2024 but was only recently declassified. The footage was captured by an MQ-9 Reaper drone in October 2024.(X/@RepLuna)

In the clip, the drone tracks a glowing orb before launching a missile directly at it. Instead of detonating on impact, the missile appears to deflect off the bright object, leaving it unscathed and continuing its flight path.

Sharing the video on X, Representative Anna Paulina Luna wrote, “In today’s UAP hearing, we revealed new military surveillance video showing a UAP splitting a Hellfire missile in mid-air. Not a single witness was aware of any U.S. military technology capable of such a feat. Every witness described the footage as extremely ‘scary’.”

During the congressional hearing, Representative Eric Burlison called the footage “startling evidence”. “A Reaper drone fired a Hellfire missile at this thing. And the missile didn’t seem to have any effect,” Burlison said, as per a report by The Sun.

Veteran UFO journalist George Knapp, who testified at the hearing, said the Yemen incident wasn’t unique. “I have heard about events like this. I have heard about this event,” Knapp told lawmakers. “There are servers where there is a whole bank of these kinds of videos that Congress has not been allowed to see, that the public hasn’t been allowed to see,” he continued.

“Occasionally, some of that stuff gets out in the wild and it comes our way, but it should be going to you. The public should be seeing this stuff, and why you're not allowed to, I don't know. That’s a Hellfire missile smacking into that UFO and it just bounced right off, and it kept going,” Knapp added. He concluded his statement by saying, "What the hell is that?"

The latest video has intensified demands for transparency on what the US government knows about UAPs. Lawmakers have been pressing the Pentagon for answers, citing decades of secrecy around unexplained aerial encounters.

2012 UFO sighting

During the same hearing, US Air Force veteran Dylan Borland testified about a 2012 UFO encounter near Langley Air Force Base, where he witnessed a silent, 100-foot triangular craft with glowing corner lights and a blinding orb at its centre.

Borland described its surface as shimmering like “molten gold, lava, plasma,” and recalled his phone overheating, his body covered in static electricity, and a storm-like scent in the air. Borland said the experience left him shaken. He also claimed that after the sighting, his career was sabotaged and he became the target of shadowy phishing attempts.