Indian-American Baiju Bhatt on Forbes youngest US billionaires list: Net worth, source of wealth and more

An India-origin entrepreneur is among the 10 youngest billionaires on the Forbes 400 ranking of America’s richest. Baiju Bhatt has made it to the list of the 10 youngest members of the 2025 Forbes 400 rankings — he is the only person of Indian origin among the 10 youngest billionaires list. Others on the list include Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, 41, and Walmart heir Luke Walton, 38. Baiju Bhatt, 40, is among the youngest American billionaires, according to Forbes

Who is Baiju Bhatt?

Baiju Bhatt is the 40-year-old co-founder of stock trading app Robinhood. According to the Forbes ranking, his current net worth is $6 billion, thanks largely to the 6% stake he owns in Robinhood.

Bhatt met Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev when they were both students at Stanford. The two launched their financial services app in 2013.

The Indian-American entrepreneur served as co-CEO of Robinhood alongside Tenev until 2020, after which he took on the role of chief creative officer. He stepped down from his executive position in 2024 but continues to serve on Robinhood’s board and holds a 6% ownership stake.

Over the past year, Robinhood’s stock has jumped 400%, propelled by a surge in crypto-driven transactions, the rollout of new offerings such as IRAs and high-yield savings accounts, and a record $3 billion in revenue for 2024.

Baiju Bhatt: Son of Indian immigrants

Bhatt is the only son of two Gujarati immigrants to the United States. His parents moved to the US after his father was accepted into a PhD programme at University of Huntsville Alabama.

Bhatt grew up in the small town of Poquoson in Virginia and followed in his father’s footsteps when he studied physics at Stanford. He also obtained a master’s degree in mathematics – also from Stanford – in 2008.

Financial hardships to billionaire status

In a recent interview with Shawn Ryan, Bhatt revealed that his family went through severe financial hardships after his father was diagnosed with kidney failure. He had to undergo extensive medical treatments, starting when Baiju was about five years old.

His father had to abandon his PhD studies and take up employment to manage the mounting medical expenses. As an overweight, non-athletic only child, Baiju said he often felt powerless, particularly as his father’s health worsened. The family’s financial struggles were so severe that they couldn’t afford trips back to India, with their last visit occurring in 1997.