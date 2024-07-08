Do UFOs ‘target’ high-speed planes, warheads and nuclear reactors? Experts weigh in

Experts have weighed in on why they believe UFOs target high-speed planes, warheads and nuclear reactors. This comes after several posts on the internet appeared to show UFOs flying near such objects. Do UFOs ‘target’ high-speed planes, warheads and nuclear reactors (Pixabay - representational image)

British Airways aired an ad for their Concorde flight in 1976, in which a UFO-like object was seen darting toward the aircraft, appearing to analyse the plane and then drifting away. The unconfirmed UFO appearance has now resurfaced on Reddit's UFOs subchannel, prompting conversations.

Other incidents include sightings at the Queen's Jubilee in 2022, when the monarch was honoured by a cadre of nine fighter jets. As the aircrafts spewed smoke, an unidentified disc was spotted near it. What the object was remains unclear.

In another incident, several UFOs allegedly appeared bove Japan's Fukushima lab after its 2011 nuclear disaster.

Such behaviour has already been analysed by experts as proof that whatever the object up there is, it is concerned about us, especially considering the prospect of blowing ourselves up with nuclear weapons. UFO activity and nuclear devices and sites have had a connection ever since the Atom Bomb was invented in 1945.

Many theories about such UFO behaviour have surfaced in the past. Investigative journalist George Knapp has told History.com now, “All of the nuclear facilities — Los Alamos, Livermore, Sandia, Savannah River — all had dramatic incidents where these unknown craft appeared over the facilities and nobody knew where they were from or what they were doing there.”

Lue Elizondo, former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, agreed that there “seems to be a lot of correlation” between nuclear sites and UFO appearances. Back in 2010, independent researcher Robert Hastings, who has been working toward full government disclosure of UAP activity, said, “Declassified US government documents and witness testimony from former or retired US military personnel confirm beyond any doubt the reality of ongoing UFO incursions at nuclear weapons sites.”

New research

A new research, comprising three studies, has now claimed that although UFOs were initially interested in the production of nuclear weapons, they were later spotted around silos and bomber bases. The research was carried out by retired US Air Force staff sergeant Larry Hancock, and a data analyst affiliate with Harvard's UFO-hunting Galileo Project, Ian Porritt.

“You would see this interest” at silos when they were being installed before “the activity would drop off,” Porritt told the Daily Mail in the past. He added that UFOs later became “much more intrusive” in their approach of ICBM bases. “They're very low altitude, they penetrate the security perimeters of the base,” Porritt said.

Two Air Force veterans told the outlet in the past that in June 2023, they testified to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) that their nuclear warheads were turned off by UFOs. In a similar incident back in 1964, former US Air Force First lieutenant Robert Jacobs said a UFO “deactivated” an unarmed warhead.

In an interview in 2000, Jacobs said, “Now remember, all this stuff is flying at several thousand miles an hour. So this thing fires a beam of light at the warhead, hits it, and then it moves up… fires another beam of light… goes down and fires another beam of light, and then flies out the way it came in. And the warhead tumbles out of space.” He added that he was instructed to “never speak of this encounter” again.

There have also been instances where UAPs followed fighter jets. In 2004, Navy veteran fighter pilot Commander David Fravor allegedly saw a 'giant Tic Tac' UFO. Considering the similarities between all these incidents, it seems as though there surely is a connection.