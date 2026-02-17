Robert Dorgan: Pawtucket ice rink shooting suspect was Bath Iron Works employee, firm says ‘he was an active…’

Following a fatal shooting at Pawtucket ice rink in Rhode Island on Monday, authorities stated that the suspect was an employee of Bath Iron Works. A shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink resulted in three deaths, including the suspect, Robert Dorgan, an employee of Bath Iron Works. (Roberta Dorgano/X)

Three persons, including the alleged shooter, died in the tragic incident, and three others sustained injuries at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena ice rink in Pawtucket, which occurred amidst a high school hockey game featuring two cooperative teams.

Robert Dorgan dies of self-inflicted a gunshot wound Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves has named the suspect as Robert Dorgan, who is also known as Roberta Esposito.

Goncalves stated that the suspect inflicted a gunshot wound upon themselves.

Bath Iron Works breaks silence Meanwhile, David Hench, a representative of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, issued a statement concerning Dorgan. “Robert Dorgan was an active employee with General Dynamics Bath Iron Works. We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims, their families and all those affected by this tragedy. Any further questions should be directed to law enforcement,” the statement read.

The identities and ages of the victims were not disclosed by officials. According to WJAR, one of the deceased was the son of the suspect. The three others who sustained injuries are currently in critical condition.

WJAR also reported that the alleged shooter was the father of a senior from North Providence who was participating in the game at the arena.

A family dispute? Goncalves stated that the shooting seems to stem from a familial dispute that escalated into violence.

Goncalves further commended a good Samaritan who stepped in and tried to restrain the suspect. She noted that the man's intervention resulted in a “swift end to this tragic event.”

According to WJAR, all students involved in the hockey game were unharmed.