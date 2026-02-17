Was Pawtucket gunman Robert Dorgan a ‘huge’ Thomas Massie and MTG supporter? Claims surface about RI mass shooter

As new details continue to emerge about a shooting at a Rhode Island high school hockey tournament, social media posts have claimed that the suspect, Robert Dorgan, was a huge Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene supporter. Police identified the shooter as Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said at a 9:30 pm press conference, according to The Providence Journal. People embrace and walk away as police stand outside the perimeter they created around the Dennis M. Lynch Arena where a shooting occurred earlier today in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (AFP)

An X post claimed that Dorgan was a “HUGE Thomas Massie & MTG supporter”. A screenshot attached to the post shows that an X user named Roberta Dorgano, which X users are claiming is Dorgan’s profile, commented three heart emojis in response to Massie’s post, which read, “I love mine, I have two you sent us. Rhonda loved it too.”

It is unclear what Massie was talking about.

Read More |Did Pawtucket shooter have mental health issues? Gunman's daughter speaks out, claims dad was ‘very sick’

The post included another screenshot showing that Roberta Dorgano had re-posted an announcement by Massie, where the politician wrote that he is “excited to invite you to our Campaign Headquarters Launch Party” at “7998 Dixie Hwy in Florence, KY.”