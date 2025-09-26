Southwest Airlines enforces new lithium battery rule for mobility devices: Here's how it impacts travelers

Southwest Airlines has started enforcing a new rule affecting passengers who rely on powered wheelchairs and scooters. Starting from September 25, 2025, travelers with motorized mobility devices that use lithium-ion batteries will be required to remove the batteries before checking in the device. The batteries must then be carried into the cabin, though they will not count toward carry-on or personal item limits, The Street reported. Southwest Airlines has introduced a new wheelchair policy that requires passengers to remove lithium batteries before boarding.(AP)

Dave Hunt, Southwest’s Vice President of Safety and Security, outlined the changes in a memo to employees, later confirmed by a company spokesperson. Hunt wrote, “Lithium batteries have become one of the most common sources of smoke and fire incidents on aircraft.”

“While these events are rare, quick access and visibility are critical to keeping everyone onboard safe,” he added.

Additional restrictions coming in 2026

Southwest is introducing further restrictions beginning January 11, 2026. From the date, lithium batteries on mobility devices must not exceed 300 watt-hours. Larger batteries will no longer be allowed on board.

The updated policy aligns with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidance, which already restricts battery watt-hour limits. The FAA permits either one spare battery of up to 300 watt-hours or two spare batteries of up to 160 watt-hours each.

Safety concerns drive the decision

Lithium-ion batteries have increasingly been linked to incidents of overheating and, in some cases, fires during fights. According to FAA data, there were 89 reported cases in 2024 and 55 incidents so far this year involving smoke, fire, or heat from lithium batteries.

Southwest had previously stressed that these updates place it among the first US carriers to adopt stricter standards. Hunt explained, “By taking proactive steps now, Southwest will be among the first U.S. carriers to adopt these higher standards.”

Impact on disabled travelers

Although the airline insists fewer than 0.1 percent of its passengers will be directly affected, the decision raised concerns among the disabled persons.

According to People magazine, commenters expressed frustration and noted that passengers with limited mobility may struggle to physically remove and carry heavy batteries onto the aircraft. Customers even highlighted that these rules would effectively cancel solo travel for those dependent on powered mobility chairs.

Advocates believe safety is important, but the compliance burden may make air travel less accessible for disabled passengers as well.

Wider policy change

Southwest has faced criticism in the last couple of years for undoing several passenger-friendly policies. These have included things such as free checked bags and open seating.

While the airline recognizes inconvenience, it states that safety has to come first. "We understand how important mobility devices can be for some of our customers," People quoted Hunt as saying. "This change was designed to prioritize safety, and avoid creating unnecessary barrier to travel."

FAQs

When does the new Southwest mobility-device policy take effect?

The rule started on September 25, 2025.

What will passengers with powered wheelchairs or scooters need to do?

They must remove lithium-ion batteries from the device and carry them into the cabin.

Will batteries count toward carry-on limits?

No. The batteries will not count as a carry-on or personal item.

What changes are coming in 2026?

From January 11, 2026, only lithium batteries of 300 watt-hours or less will be permitted.