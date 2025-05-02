Southwest Airlines' new fare bundles: What are the benefits?

In a move set to redefine its legacy of simplicity and customer-friendly policies, Southwest Airlines is launching a sweeping transformation of its fare structure and passenger benefits, as reported by Arizona Republic. Southwest Airlines is beginning a comprehensive overhaul of its ticket structure and passenger benefits in an effort to revise its history of simplicity and customer-friendly rules.(AP)

The changes, effective from May 28, 2025, mark one of the most significant shifts in the carrier’s history—affecting everything from baggage policies to seating choices, as reported by LA Times.

Four new fare tiers

Southwest will now offer a four-tier fare system designed to offer travelers a clearer range of choices based on price, flexibility, and onboard perks. The new tiers are:

*Wanna Get Away – Basic fare for cost-conscious travelers

*Wanna Get Away Plus – Includes limited flexibility and modest extras

*Flight Flex (Choice) – Offers enhanced options like flight changes and early boarding

*Business Select – The premium tier with the highest flexibility and priority services

The restructured pricing aims to better align Southwest with the broader airline industry while still offering value across fare levels.

Free checked bags policy scaled back

For decades, Southwest stood out in the US aviation market for allowing two free checked bags per passenger—an industry rarity. Under the new policy, that benefit will now be limited to travelers flying on Business Select fares or those holding top-tier loyalty status. Passengers in lower fare classes will need to pay for checked baggage, with pricing details expected to be released soon.

This change brings Southwest in line with most major carriers who already charge for checked luggage, signalling a shift toward revenue diversification and operational consistency.

Assigned seating and premium options

Another dramatic shift is the end of the airline’s signature open-seating model. Going forward, passengers will be assigned seats, with premium seating options available for purchase. These upgrades will include seats with extra legroom and more favorable cabin locations.

The move is expected to streamline the boarding process, improve in-flight comfort, and offer passengers greater control over their travel experience.

Loyalty perks to remain for top-tier members

Southwest’s most frequent fliers won’t be left behind in the reshuffle. Members with elite loyalty status—such as A-List Preferred—will continue to enjoy priority boarding, bonus points, and complimentary checked bags. While the structure of the loyalty program isn’t being overhauled, these changes reinforce a shift toward rewarding long-term customer engagement.

Southwest’s revamp comes amid growing competition from low-cost carriers and legacy airlines alike. With consumer expectations evolving post-pandemic, airlines have been increasingly focused on unbundling services and offering more personalised fare options.

The updated fare bundles and added premium offerings reflect this trend, giving passengers the ability to customise their travel experience without compromising the brand’s trademark affordability.

What travelers should do next

Passengers planning to fly with Southwest after May 28 should familiarize themselves with the new fare structure and plan accordingly—especially regarding baggage and seating preferences. With more a la carte pricing options now in place, comparing fare tiers at the time of booking will be crucial to avoid unexpected fees or missed perks.