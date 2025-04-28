Govt in talks with airlines on Pak airspace closure, says aviation minister

New Delhi: In response to Pakistan’s recent move to block Indian airlines from using its airspace, the government has started talks with Indian carriers to understand its impact and find solutions, aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Monday. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (PTI File Photo)

He said the discussions are being held, keeping passenger safety and convenience ahead of business concerns.

Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian airlines and Indian registered aircraft on Thursday, after India curtailed diplomatic relations in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 21. Closure of Pakistani airspace means disruption of international travel, adding up to at least 90 minutes to flying time for all the flights from Northern India flying to Europe, Canada, and the US.

When asked if the government was looking to map alternate routes for airlines that would not only help in maintaining the original flying time but also help in maintaining airfares, Naidu said, “There is (an alternate route), technically speaking, they can go up north and take a route, which usually the eastern side, especially China and all used to go to Europe and America. But the challenge there is that it’s a high-altitude route, you have to go over the Himalayas and then enter that region. So again, the technical capability of the aircraft, the pilots and the crew comes into picture.”

“No matter any decision that you take in aviation, you can’t ignore safety. Even if it takes a little longer, you have to find a safer route. So, we are still looking for options,” the minister added.

Naidu said that the government was assessing the situation.

“We already sat with the airlines, took their feedback, and our aim is to ensure that any decision taken does not negatively impact the passenger or compromise safety standards,” Naidu said.

The current situation bears resemblance to the 2019 airspace closure by Pakistan, which severely affected all Indian and foreign airlines. However, this time the airspace is open for foreign carriers.

When asked if the government was also looking at providing financial assistance to the airlines, Naidu said, “While there are currently no plans for direct financial assistance or viability gap funding for the airlines, the ministry is closely analysing potential long-term effects on international travel routes,” the minister said. “Let us get to a solution from the passenger’s side first,” he added.

Naidu also said that there have been no decisions yet on possible restrictions against Pakistani aircraft. “Such discussions would need to take place at a higher diplomatic and strategic level,” Naidu said.

Talking about the increase of airfares due to the situation, Naidu said, “If fares are impacted in a big way, we will act on it,” Naidu said.

In addition to geopolitical issues, the government is also dealing with issues like congestion at Delhi Airport due to ongoing runway maintenance that includes installing advanced CAT-III systems to handle fog-related disruptions during the winter season and installing runway lighting systems.

“We are aiming to complete the current phase of work by the first week of May,” he said.

Naidu said that the government also asked the stakeholders to plan better for such major works.

“We have told them not to take up major works during peak travel months and instead plan further renovations post June when traffic is expected to decline,” he said.