Delhi flight disruptions: Aviation minister calls urgent review meeting

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday held an urgent review meeting with officials from Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) over widespread flight delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), triggered by the closure of one runway for upgrades during the peak summer travel season. T1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport last week. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The meeting followed a day of major disruptions — on Sunday, nearly 68% of arrivals and departures were delayed. Officials blamed poor planning and prolonged miscommunication between the airport operator and airlines. DIAL said airlines had been warned four months ago of the runway closure and advised to adjust their schedules, but many did not comply.

Runway 28/10 was closed on April 8 to upgrade its Instrument Landing System (ILS) to CAT III B standards, essential for low-visibility operations during the winter fog season. But the timing of the closure, during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, has drawn criticism from both passengers and aviation stakeholders.

“The review meeting was called at 5pm to examine causes of the delays and to formulate corrective measures,” said a civil aviation ministry official. The minister asked DIAL to present data on delays since the runway’s closure and details of delays and diversions dating back to February.

DIAL and AAI officials managing air traffic control also briefed Naidu on mitigation efforts. “The goal was not just to address the ongoing crisis in Delhi but to draw lessons that can be applied across the country to improve passenger experience,” said a third official.

Delhi Airport has four runways. The newest became operational in 2023. Terminal 2 was closed on April 15, with its traffic — about 46,000 passengers and 270,280 flights annually — shifted to the expanded Terminal 1.

The meeting included AAI chairman Vipin Kumar, DGCA director general Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, representatives from DIAL, all major airlines, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Former civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and the current secretary, Samir Kumar Sinha, who took charge on Monday, were also present in the meeting.

Naidu emphasised that passenger convenience must remain the top priority. “The minister has given strict instructions to all stakeholders to take timely, pre-emptive measures based on weather updates and ensure efficient use of available resources,” a government statement said.

He also underlined the need for better coordination among all airport stakeholders, especially with one of the four runways out of operation. The statement added that the ATC and AAI teams were asked to leverage their expertise to maintain operational efficiency through this challenging period.

“Transparent and timely communication with passengers is key to easing inconvenience,” said an official, summarizing the discussion’s focus.

Naidu, in a separate statement, said: “I am confident that with collective efforts and robust coordination, Delhi Airport will continue to deliver a world-class experience to its travellers, even amidst the challenges posed by infrastructure enhancements and unexpected weather conditions.”

“The runway work will be paused in the first week of May. It will resume for remaining work on June 15,” an official in the know of the development confirmed.

“It has been decided in the meeting that the upgraded runway 28/10 however, will resume operations permanently from September 15,” another official confirmed to HT.