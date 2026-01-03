Chaos at US airport as man threatens to 'slap' Southwest staff over flight delay. Watch

A chaotic scene unfolded at Kansas City International Airport on New Year’s Eve after a passenger was caught on camera threatening Southwest Airlines employees during a heated confrontation that has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at Kansas City International Airport.(X/@CollinRugg)

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident occurred at a Southwest counter. In the video, shared on X, the man can be heard shouting at female airline staff, making violent threats and hurling abuse. “I’m from the UK, n****!” he said as he continued threatening the women behind the counter.

He is seen leaning over the counter and placing his hand on a computer screen, prompting an employee to warn him to step back. When she indicated she would call the police, he shouted back that he did not care about being arrested and threatened to slap her. At one point, he declared that the counter wasn’t saving her and claimed he could have already attacked her.

Take a look below:

What did officials say?

As other passengers looked on, the man continued shouting at other female employees and threatened physical violence. In the clip, when the employee appeared to begin calling authorities, the man moved aggressively toward her workstation. Two co-workers, however, intervened and placed themselves between the woman and the man while he continued yelling threats.

The passenger also complained loudly about delays and raised his voice at other bystanders, challenging at least one traveller who attempted to intervene. People nearby could be heard urging calm and asking those involved not to escalate the situation further.

According to the New York Post report, officials said the confrontation occurred amid a broader security investigation that temporarily disrupted operations at the airport. In a later update, authorities said the airport had fully reopened after police and FBI agents cleared the scene and determined there was no credible threat to the travelling public.

No injuries were reported, and officials did not release further details about the passenger involved in the viral incident.