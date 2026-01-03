Elon Musk declares 'it is war' after Somali TikToker says he is 'about to die' during livestream

Elon Musk has reacted sharply after a Somali TikToker said during a livestream that he was “about to die,” a comment widely interpreted as a threat to the billionaire’s life. The remark was made during a livestream by a creator identified online as “Dowza.z”, whose account has since been deleted, according to a Fox News report. The remark was made during a livestream by a creator identified online as “Dowza.z”.(Bloomberg; X/@cb_doge)

In the livestream, the TikToker switched between Somali and English while discussing Musk’s recent criticism of alleged fraud linked to Somali-run businesses in Minnesota. Referring to Musk, she said in English, “I wouldn’t worry too much about him, he about to die.”

The clip quickly drew backlash online, with several social media users interpreting the comment as a death threat. Musk himself appeared to take the comment as a threat, responding to the video on an X post in which he wrote, “Then it is war.”

Conservative figures weighed in as well. Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote, “Deport her immediately. She shouldn’t be here,” although it remains unclear where the TikTok user resides or what her citizenship status is.

DogeDesigner, an X account with over 1.7 million followers, wrote, "Protect Elon Musk at all costs."

Libs of TikTok, an account with some 4.5 million followers, wrote, "The somali tiktoker who mocked Americans had a meltdown over Elon Musk and appeared to threaten his life."

Minnesota Somali fraud

Notably, the controversy comes amid heightened scrutiny of alleged large-scale fraud in Minnesota involving members of the Somali American community. According to a Fox News report, authorities have charged at least 77 people in the “Feeding Our Future” case, a $250 million scheme that allegedly exploited pandemic-era waivers in federal child nutrition programmes. Another investigation concerns alleged fraud within the state’s Housing Stability Services Program under Medicaid.

The cases have triggered political reactions, including US President Donald Trump’s announcement of plans to end Temporary Protected Status for Somali migrants in Minnesota and renewed enforcement actions by the Department of Homeland Security targeting those accused of participating in fraud.

Musk has also been highly vocal about the fraud being uncovered in Minnesota. In a post on Saturday, the billionaire said that the fraud scheme going on in Minnesota is “one of the many” and that while leading the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump, his team "found hundreds of fraud schemes."

"There was massive fraud in every government program, especially Federal funds sent as block grants to the states," said Musk.