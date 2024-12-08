Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 3: Allu Arjun film in ‘thaggede le’ mode at 600 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 3: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is in no mood to slow down. The film smashed records within 3 days of release and brought in ₹600 crore worldwide, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. (Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 beats Christopher Nolan's Interstellar at North America box office with $17 million haul) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 3: Allu Arjun as the red sanders smuggler Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office worldwide

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹10.65 crore net in India during its premieres on December 4. The film brought in ₹164.25, ₹93.8 and ₹119.25 net on its first Thursday, Friday and Saturday, taking the total collection in India to ₹387.95 crore net and ₹463.9 crore gross.

Ramesh announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹600 crore gross worldwide in 3 days, writing, “In 3 days, #Pushpa2TheRule has crossed ₹ 600 Crs+ Gross at the WW Box office. The fastest in Indian Cinema.” The film is expected to cross the ₹800 crore mark by its first weekend.

Day 0 + 1 worldwide collections ₹ 294 crore Day 2 ₹ 449 crore Day 3 ₹ 600 crore

‘The madness of two people’

The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule held a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to discuss the film’s success. Producer Ravi Kumar of Mythri Movie Makers said while describing the film, “Pushpa 2 is the madness of two people, the whole world is witnessing it now.” Arjun also said, “We are a simple and small regional film industry. To grow from there, year by year and to make India’s highest grosser now isn’t easy.”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks things off from where the 2021 prequel Pushpa: The Rise ended. Arjun’s Pushpa Raj is now a red sanders smuggler and the head of the syndicate. He is married to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and his egotistical war with police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh reaches new heights. Pushpa 3 has been titled The Rampage.