Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 beats Christopher Nolan's Interstellar at North America box office with $17 million haul

Pushpa 2 vs Interstellar

As per the report published by Box office mojo, Pushpa 2 The Rule has edged past Christopher Nolan's much acclaimed sci-fi drama film in the North American box office in the first few days. Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently at the forth spot, just behind Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator 2. It has collected $1,700,000 with a theatrical release in 1,245 theatres. This is the box office update after two days (Thursay and Friday).

In the same estimate, Interstellar ranks just behind Pushpa 2: The Rule at the fifth spot. It has collected $1,370,000 in two days, after receiving an IMAX re-release in 165 theatres. It remains to be seen how Pushpa 2 performs over the next few days.

More details

Meanwhile in India, Pushpa 2 has took up all IMAX screens, resulting in the postponement of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar re-release. Pushpa 2 has already made ₹421.30 crore worldwide in two days of its release. The film also registered the highest opening for any Indian film, collecting ₹294 crore on day 1, according to the film’s team. It broke the record previously held by RRR, which had a massive ₹223 crore opening. The film also had the biggest opening for a Hindi film and a Telugu film dubbed in Hindi too.

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule tells the story of Pushpa Raj – a red sandalwood smuggler – who struggles to get respect from his estranged family and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli in the film.