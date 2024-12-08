Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 beats Christopher Nolan's Interstellar at North America box office with $17 million haul
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi drama Interstellar had an IMAX re-release in theatres last week. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is giving it tough competition.
The craze for Pushpa 2: The Rule is truly international. Ever since the Allu Arjun-starrer has released in theatres, it has broken box office records at the Indian box office. The Sukumar directorial is also spreading like wildfire at the North American box office, even edging past Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor joins the Pushpa 2 The Rule vs Interstellar debate: ‘Why are we so obsessed with idolising the West?’)
Pushpa 2 vs Interstellar
As per the report published by Box office mojo, Pushpa 2 The Rule has edged past Christopher Nolan's much acclaimed sci-fi drama film in the North American box office in the first few days. Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently at the forth spot, just behind Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator 2. It has collected $1,700,000 with a theatrical release in 1,245 theatres. This is the box office update after two days (Thursay and Friday).
In the same estimate, Interstellar ranks just behind Pushpa 2: The Rule at the fifth spot. It has collected $1,370,000 in two days, after receiving an IMAX re-release in 165 theatres. It remains to be seen how Pushpa 2 performs over the next few days.
More details
Meanwhile in India, Pushpa 2 has took up all IMAX screens, resulting in the postponement of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar re-release. Pushpa 2 has already made ₹421.30 crore worldwide in two days of its release. The film also registered the highest opening for any Indian film, collecting ₹294 crore on day 1, according to the film’s team. It broke the record previously held by RRR, which had a massive ₹223 crore opening. The film also had the biggest opening for a Hindi film and a Telugu film dubbed in Hindi too.
Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule tells the story of Pushpa Raj – a red sandalwood smuggler – who struggles to get respect from his estranged family and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli in the film.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.