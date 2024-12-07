Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 3 (updated live): Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna inches close to 350 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 3 (updated live): Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule had a great opening day and a not-so-great second day at the box office. Despite that, the film collected ₹449 crore gross worldwide in two days of release, crossing the lifetime collections of the first film, Pushpa: The Rise. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office report: Allu Arjun film crosses lifetime collection of Pushpa 1 in just 2 days!) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office day 3 (updated live): Allu Arjun plays a smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.(Photo: X)

Here’s how the film fared on day 3 in India.

Pushpa 2 box office collection at 7 pm

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹10.65 crore net during its premiere in India on December 4. The film collected ₹164.5 crore net on its opening day and ₹93.8 crore net on its first Friday. Despite the 42.89% drop in collections, the film managed to do good business on Friday.

On Saturday, the film made ₹74.38 crore net in India so far (at 7 pm), bringing the total to ₹343.08 crore net. Check in every hour to see how much the film has collected by the end of Saturday.

Day 0 + 1 ₹ 10.65 crore + ₹ 164.5 crore net Day 2 ₹ 93.8 crore Day 3 ₹ 74.38 crore (so far) Total ₹ 343.08 crore (so far)

Pushpa 2: The Rule breaks records

On its opening day, Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered records at the Indian box office. It overtook SS Rajamouli’s RRR to take the top spot and have the biggest opening for any Indian film. It also took over Atlee’s Jawan to have the biggest opening for a Hindi film. The film also registered a first for being a film that grossed over ₹50 crore in two languages on the same day. Pushpa 2: The Rule is now Arjun’s highest-grossing film and is expected to set more records over the weekend.