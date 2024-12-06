Janhvi Kapoor joins the Pushpa 2 The Rule vs Interstellar debate: ‘Why are we so obsessed with idolising the West?’

Even before Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule hit screens on December 5, there was chatter that the film took up all IMAX screens in the country, resulting in the postponement of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar re-release. Janhvi Kapoor defended the move, calling out fans who were miffed about the Hollywood film’s postponement. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 1: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film opens to ₹294 crore) Janhvi Kapoor defended Allu Arjun's latest release Pushpa 2: The Rule.

‘Pushpa 2 is also cinema’

Tatva India published an article titled ‘India doesn’t deserve cinema’ say fans as Interstellar won’t be released in India, Pushpa 2 gets all IMAX. Janhvi commented under a post on their Instagram, defending the film and questioning why we tend to look down upon Indian cinema while ‘obsessing’ over the West.

She pointed out, “Pushpa 2 is also cinema. Why are we so obsessed with idolising the west and running down things that come out of our own country and instantly disqualifying it from being considered as worthy?” Janhvi also added that while the world celebrates our rooted stories, we tend to look down upon them, writing, “The same rooted representation and larger than life tone other countries appreciate and our fascinated by our cinema for, we ourselves are embarrassed of. Sad.”

A screen grab of Janhvi Kapoor's comment defending Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Some seemed to agree with her while others disagreed. One person commented, “yeah , this the trend right now like people who watches the west are behaving like they are in upper class then the people who watches the bollywood or any Indian movies,” while another argued, “ If the visuals of Pushpa 2 are anything to go by, then this is cinema we ought to be embarrassed of! Please don’t look at it from the East V. West lenses, I know for a fact you’re smarter than that.”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule tells the story of Pushpa Raj – a red sandalwood smuggler – who struggles to get respect from his estranged family and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli in the film.