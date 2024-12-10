Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's juggernaut crosses 880 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Dec 10, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Sukumar's sequel to his 2021 blockbuster stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun-starrer action thriller continues to soar at the global box office. As per Sacnilk, the Sukumar directorial has now crossed 880 crore. (Also Read: Siddharth unimpressed by massive crowds for Pushpa 2, says thousands gather even to watch a ‘JCB’ dig dirt)

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's film soars globally.
Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's film soars globally.

Pushpa 2 dominates the globe

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released globally on Thursday, December 5, has enjoyed a tremendous run not only domestically, but also around the world. The film has earned 709.3 crore (gross) at the Indian box office and 171 crore overseas within five days of release. This brings the cumulative worldwide total to 880.30 crore.

Fastest to hit 800 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule had earned 829 crore at the box office in the first (extended) weekend since its release, becoming the "fastest Indian film" to cross the 800 crore milestone in worldwide gross collections, the makers said on Monday. Production house Mythri Movies Makers shared the first weekend box office figures of the movie on its official X page.

"BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is the BIGGEST WILDFIRE AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 800 CRORES Gross worldwide with a 4 day collection of 829 CRORES. RULING IN CINEMAS," the banner said in the post.

Highest Hindi collection in a day

The makers also released the box office figures of the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2. The film raised 86 crore on Sunday, taking its total in the language to 291 crore (nett). "A HISTORIC SINGLE DAY in Hindi. #Pushpa2TheRule collects a Nett of 86 CRORES on Day 4 - creating an all time record of the HIGHEST Hindi collection in a single day. "The Wildfire Blockbuster also becomes the fastest Hindi film to reach 291 CRORES NETT in just 4 days," the banner said in a previous post.

Pushpa 2 opened with a historic box office score of 294 crore gross on day one. It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's RRR ( 223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( 217 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD ( 175 crore).

In its Hindi dubbed version too, the film broke records, netting 72 crore on day one and surpassing the opening day figures of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 hit Jawan, whose Hindi version had earned around 65 crore on day one.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
