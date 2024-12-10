Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's juggernaut crosses 880 crore

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun-starrer action thriller continues to soar at the global box office. As per Sacnilk, the Sukumar directorial has now crossed ₹880 crore. (Also Read: Siddharth unimpressed by massive crowds for Pushpa 2, says thousands gather even to watch a ‘JCB’ dig dirt) Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's film soars globally.

Pushpa 2 dominates the globe

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released globally on Thursday, December 5, has enjoyed a tremendous run not only domestically, but also around the world. The film has earned ₹709.3 crore (gross) at the Indian box office and ₹171 crore overseas within five days of release. This brings the cumulative worldwide total to ₹880.30 crore.

Fastest to hit ₹ 800 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule had earned ₹829 crore at the box office in the first (extended) weekend since its release, becoming the "fastest Indian film" to cross the ₹800 crore milestone in worldwide gross collections, the makers said on Monday. Production house Mythri Movies Makers shared the first weekend box office figures of the movie on its official X page.

"BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is the BIGGEST WILDFIRE AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 800 CRORES Gross worldwide with a 4 day collection of 829 CRORES. RULING IN CINEMAS," the banner said in the post.

Highest Hindi collection in a day

The makers also released the box office figures of the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2. The film raised ₹86 crore on Sunday, taking its total in the language to ₹291 crore (nett). "A HISTORIC SINGLE DAY in Hindi. #Pushpa2TheRule collects a Nett of 86 CRORES on Day 4 - creating an all time record of the HIGHEST Hindi collection in a single day. "The Wildfire Blockbuster also becomes the fastest Hindi film to reach 291 CRORES NETT in just 4 days," the banner said in a previous post.

Pushpa 2 opened with a historic box office score of ₹294 crore gross on day one. It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's RRR ( ₹223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹217 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹175 crore).

In its Hindi dubbed version too, the film broke records, netting ₹72 crore on day one and surpassing the opening day figures of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 hit Jawan, whose Hindi version had earned around ₹65 crore on day one.