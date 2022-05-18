KGF Chapter 2's 1200 crore haul included 1000 crore made just from India, only Baahubali 2 has managed this before

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 is having a dream run at the box-office. The Yash-starrer, which has grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide and still counting, has amassed ₹1000 crore from the Indian market alone. It is only the second Indian film to collect over ₹1000 crore from the Indian market after SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali 2. Also read: KGF 2 box office collection: Yash's film enters ₹1200 crore club in its fifth week

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to reveal that KGF 2 has breached the ₹1000 crore club in India. “#KGFChapter2 has grossed ₹ 1,000 cr at the domestic India Box office. Only 2nd movie, after #Baahubali2 to achieve this rare feat (sic),” Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh Bala shared the KGF 2 collection on Twitter.

KGF: Chapter 2 on Monday was made available on Amazon Prime via pay-per-view model. It was officially announced via a poster.

In KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt played the primary antagonist. The second chapter follows the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to becomes the king of a goldmine. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

KGF: Chapter 2 was released in over 10,000 screens worldwide. It’s the biggest release ever for a Kannada film which has also been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The second part in the franchise was released amid very high expectations. Following the success of the first part of the franchise, its credit was attributed to Yash's presence in the movie. Speaking at the trailer launch event of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash said that his director Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part.

"I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. Lot of people give me credit, but it is bullshit. It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even makes first timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors," Yash said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON