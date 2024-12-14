Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rashmika Mandanna left speechless: Fan’s origami skills surprise Pushpa actor. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 14, 2024 10:28 AM IST

“Today I met Srivalli,” a fan addressed Rashmika Mandanna with her character’s name from Pushpa while sharing his origami video on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna was left astonished when an origami artist surprised her with his exceptional paper-folding skills. The Pushpa actor’s reaction, a mix of amazement and joy, captured her appreciation for the artist’s talent. A video of her heartfelt gesture quickly won hearts online, delighting fans everywhere.

The image shows Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna watching her fan’s origami creation. (Instagram/@barotkabir27)
The image shows Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna watching her fan’s origami creation. (Instagram/@barotkabir27)

Artist Kabir Barot shared a captivating video on Instagram that has since gone viral, showcasing his incredible origami skills and Rashmika Mandanna’s delightful reaction. The clip captures the actor seated inside a car, gazing out of the window with curiosity and interest. As Barot demonstrates his intricate paper-folding art, Mandanna watches him intently, her expression reflecting complete admiration and focus on his craft.

Also Read: D Gukesh’s tiny fan gets special pillow with their faces to get his autograph: ‘Bhai jeet gaya life mein'

The highlight of the video comes when Barot reveals a beautifully crafted flower made entirely of paper. Rashmika, caught off guard by the stunning creation, gasps in surprise. The video has since garnered attention online, with fans praising both Barot’s artistic talent and Rashmika’s humble and heartfelt reaction.

Take a look at the viral video:

What did social media say?

“Dono ki smile bahut pyari hai (You both have beautiful smiles),” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Bro lived every Rashmika fan’s dream.” A third commented, “My dream girl.” A fourth wrote, “This is incredible.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Also Read: Vir Das keeps promise, meets fan after four-month-long wait

Rashmika Mandanna plays a pivotal role in the blockbuster Pushpa franchise as Srivalli. She was last seen in the second film of the franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. Her acting in this high-octane action film has won fans' hearts.

What is origami?

Originating from Japan, it is a traditional art of paper folding. In it, a person makes precise folds to a paper to turn it into intricate shapes and figures. The term is derived from the Japanese words ori (folding) and kami (paper).

What are your thoughts on this video of Rashmika Mandanna’s interaction with a fan?

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On