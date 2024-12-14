Rashmika Mandanna left speechless: Fan’s origami skills surprise Pushpa actor. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna was left astonished when an origami artist surprised her with his exceptional paper-folding skills. The Pushpa actor’s reaction, a mix of amazement and joy, captured her appreciation for the artist’s talent. A video of her heartfelt gesture quickly won hearts online, delighting fans everywhere. The image shows Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna watching her fan’s origami creation. (Instagram/@barotkabir27)

Artist Kabir Barot shared a captivating video on Instagram that has since gone viral, showcasing his incredible origami skills and Rashmika Mandanna’s delightful reaction. The clip captures the actor seated inside a car, gazing out of the window with curiosity and interest. As Barot demonstrates his intricate paper-folding art, Mandanna watches him intently, her expression reflecting complete admiration and focus on his craft.

The highlight of the video comes when Barot reveals a beautifully crafted flower made entirely of paper. Rashmika, caught off guard by the stunning creation, gasps in surprise. The video has since garnered attention online, with fans praising both Barot’s artistic talent and Rashmika’s humble and heartfelt reaction.

What did social media say?

“Dono ki smile bahut pyari hai (You both have beautiful smiles),” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Bro lived every Rashmika fan’s dream.” A third commented, “My dream girl.” A fourth wrote, “This is incredible.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Rashmika Mandanna plays a pivotal role in the blockbuster Pushpa franchise as Srivalli. She was last seen in the second film of the franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. Her acting in this high-octane action film has won fans' hearts.

What is origami?

Originating from Japan, it is a traditional art of paper folding. In it, a person makes precise folds to a paper to turn it into intricate shapes and figures. The term is derived from the Japanese words ori (folding) and kami (paper).

