How Saif Ali Khan co-star's brush with underworld ended her Bollywood career: ‘Ran away…changed number’

In the recent past, instances involving several top names from the Hindi film industry, including Karan Johar and David Dhawan, being threatened by underworld gangsters in the 90s have come to light. Bollywood’s association with the mafia was at its peak during the 1980s and 1990s, and it was around this time that actor Sakshi Shivanand had a brush with the underworld—an incident that ultimately impacted her career in Hindi films. Sakshi Shivanand left Hindi films due to a producer's mafia connections.

‘Underworld connection in Bollywood was strong’ Sakshi made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with the 1993 release Anna Vadina. She then moved to Hindi films and starred in projects like Vinod Khanna’s Janam Kundli, Mahesh Bhatt’s Papa Kehte Hain, and Dharmendra’s Jeeo Shaan Se. However, she did not find much success in Bollywood and eventually returned to South cinema. There, she went on to work in successful projects with top stars like Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, and Arvind Swamy.

Later, she got another opportunity to make a comeback in Hindi films and appeared in projects like Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai and also starred opposite Govinda in Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega. During this phase, she was offered Tum opposite Saif Ali Khan. Sakshi was ready for this new innings, but she soon discovered that the film’s producer allegedly had underworld connections. "I was terrified when the producer turned out to be from the underworld. I had everybody telling me that the underworld connection in Bollywood was very strong. I completely freaked out. I ran off to do Telugu and Kannada films," Sakshi had said in an old interview with DNA.