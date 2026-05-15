Amjad Khan’s widow refused underworld help to recover ₹1.27 crore: ‘God will take care of us’

"The industry owed my father ₹1.27 crore," declared Shadaab Khan, son of late legendary actor Amjad Khan, who was famously known for playing one of the most iconic villains of all time -- Gabbar in Sholay. During a recent interaction, Shadaab claimed that many in the film industry owed money to his father. He also revealed that he even received a call from the underworld offering to help him and his family recover the money, but Amjad’s widow, Shaila Khan, refused the offer. Amjad Khan passed away at the age of 51.

God will take care of us: Amjad Khan's wife Shadaab said that his father had forgiven the dues of those who couldn’t pay him, but an amount of ₹1.27 crore was still due from producers and filmmakers who could afford to pay. He told Vickey Lalwani, "This was due from established producers. None of them came forward and gave that money that was due." He pointed out how that amount in those days could have bought three to four apartments in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, Pali Hill.

It was right for his mother to ask for the money, but she refused, as it was a matter of self-respect and principle. Shadaab recalled her saying, ‘God will take care of us’

Underworld gangster wanted to help Shadaab recalled how he even received a call from an underworld gangster offering to help him recover the money from producers and filmmakers, but his mother refused their help. "Certain elements came forward. They were from the underworld. They came forward and expressed their desire to extract that money on our behalf. My mother said no," he said.

He further revealed, "It was a few months after my father's passing. I took that call. It was a particular gangster from the Middle East. He said that I have heard this much money is owed to Amjad saab. My mother said no. He said that the money will be at your doorstep in three days but she refused. She said that my husband never took favours from the underworld. I don't want to start a trend now so the matter finished there," he said.

Amjad Khan appeared in over 130 films in two decades of his career. He died of a heart attack at the age of 51.