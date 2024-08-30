Elon Musk’s AI Grok sends him and Donald Trump to prison in disturbing video: Watch

Another AI-generated footage depicting Elon Musk and Donald Trump engaging in criminal activities has surfaced online. AI Grok depicts Donald Trump and Elon Musk's mugshots(X/The Dor Brothers)

The latest clip, which shows the two high-profile figures involved in an armed home invasion, was shared by The Dor Brothers, a creative duo known for pushing the boundaries of AI technology and satire.

Earlier this month, Musk’s own artificial intelligence technology was used to create eerily realistic footage of him and Trump committing an armed robbery. The video was produced by The Dor Brothers using Musk's Grok chatbot, demonstrating the potential—and potential dangers—of AI in generating hyper-realistic yet entirely fictional scenarios. The initial clip was widely circulated, drawing attention for its lifelike portrayal of the tech mogul and the former president engaging in criminal activity.

ALSO READ| Disturbing viral video: Elon Musk’s AI Grok turns him, Donald Trump into gun wielding robbers

Musk, Trump, and more in AI-generated mayhem

Building on the buzz from the first video, The Dor Brothers released a follow-up; this time, Musk and Trump were involved in a series of home invasions.

The creators posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), where they explained their intent behind the project. “Experimenting with uncensored AI generators like @grok and Flux to create some unhinged, satirical content,” they wrote.

“Please Note: We don't take political stances or aim to spread fake news or fear. While we believe the future of AI could be dangerous if misused, we’re using lighthearted satire to raise awareness and provoke thought.”

“Rather than censoring AI tools, we advocate for public access, empowering people to explore new possibilities. This ensures that society, not just big companies and governments, decides democratically what regulations and standards are right for our future,” they added.

The new AI-generated footage features scenes reminiscent of video captured by doorbell cameras, with Trump pointing a gun directly at the camera before entering a house. Inside, he is shown threatening a resident with the weapon. Then, Trump is shown removing what appears to be a wig, then perusing a wall lined with heads, stroking the hair of one as if in contemplation.

Meanwhile, Musk is portrayed wielding a flamethrower and abducting a dog from someone's garden. The video then cuts to a trailer filled with dogs, maybe Musk has been collecting them. The clip concludes with a scene where Musk is seen laughing while taking his mugshot.

Not only Musk Trump, but the video also featured Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin in a Judo suit, Joe Biden in a wheelchair wielding a gun, Mark Zuckerberg, Kamala Harris and more.

ALSO READ| Trump breaks silence on Arlington cemetery row after US army rebukes: ‘These are bad people…’

Disturbing AI videos have elicited a range of reactions online

One viewer praised, “My favorite part was the lineups. Great job guys! Love the additional context too,” while another applauded, “Lol 😂 always love your AI videos.”

“This is the coolest s**t I've seen in a long time,” one user wrote.

Another quipped, “So this would be the best oceans eleven /arrested development style heist movie. How we stole the world!”