'I rejected a CEO today': Woman turns down job after interviewer compares her to ChatGPT

A woman on LinkedIn claimed that she rejected a job after the interviewer displayed disrespectful behaviour during their interaction. Vibha Gupta, in a post, claimed that she rejected a CEO and shared a list of things that made her realised that joining the company would be a "mistake". The woman said the first red flag for her was that the CEO "made her wait for 15 minutes" (Representational)

"Went to give my first ever f2f interview. Things that made me realise it’ll be mistake to join this company," she wrote, adding that the CEO's behaviour put her off the role.

The first red flag for Gupta was that the CEO "made her wait for 15 minutes" but she said that she understood that it could be as he might have important calls.

However, his next action did not sit well with her. She said he asked her if the HR had sent her a video to introducer her to the company. When she said no, he promptly called the HR into his cabin and scolded her. "No respect towards his employees. While I understand HR made a mistake but it’s disrespectful to scold your employee in front of a stranger," she said.

Gupta also said that he labelled her work of copywriting as “ChatGPT" which made her realise that her work would not be respected by him.

Take a look at the post here:

"I agree that he might have worked hard to get there but man, please be humble and respectful towards people around you. Right after the interview, I messaged HR about what happened in the cabin and withdrew my candidature," she said.

‘Sounds like a horrible place’

"He might find someone who’ll be a great fit for his company but he doesn’t deserve me," she concluded.

The post received hundreds of likes and many users agreed with Gupta's decision to turn down the job.

"Sounds like a horrible place to work. No amount of money will ever compensate for that," said one of them, while another said, "In my opinion, withdrawing your candidature was the best decision you could have made. Working in such an environment can be toxic and detrimental to your well-being. Nice Move!"