YesMadam fires 100 employees who reported stress in survey? Viral email sparks PR stunt speculation

A viral email doing the rounds on social media claims that YesMadam, an at-home beauty services startup headquartered in Noida, has laid off employees who participated in an internal survey and voted that they were under extreme stress. A YesMadam employee's LinkedIn post sparked outrage and speculation in equal measure. (Representational image)

A screenshot of the purported email was shared on LinkedIn by an employee of YesMadamwho alleged that she is among the 100-odd employees who were fired.

"What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed? And not just me 100 other people have been fired too," the employee wrote on LinkedIn, with the hashtag #massfiring.

The employee shared a screenshot of the purported email from an HR executive, which reads:

"Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback," the email reads.

"To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately. Thank you for your contributions."

The woman's post on LinkedIn went viral for obvious reasons, garnering over 300 comments and sparking comments on X and Reddit as well.

HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the email or the LinkedIn post. We have reached out to the employee and the company for a comment. This report will be updated when they respond.

Many users debated whether the incident is genuine or merely a marketing stunt.

Take a look at a few reactions:

“If this is a PR campaign, then we’ve literally stooped low! Kaafi dharatal me samaata hua mahol hai,” a LinkedIn user said in the comments section.

“HR conducts a stress related survey - fires everyone who says they are stressed. Surely, you cannot be serious @_yesmadam. Please tell me this is a joke / marketing tactic,” X user Ravi Handa said.

(Also Read: Startup employee claims she was fired for ‘liking’ a LinkedIn post on toxic workplaces)