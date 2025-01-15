In a surprising twist, a man’s lighthearted query to ChatGPT for its “hottest take” turned into an unexpected critique of modern capitalism. Expecting something controversial or humourous, the man was left shocked when the AI provided a thought-provoking analysis of one of the most commonly touted workplace mantras: "Work smarter, not harder." ChatGPT said that the mantra of 'work harder, not smarter' was skewed in the favour of the employer not the employee(Representational)

The user shared a screenshot of his conversation on Reddit. In it, he asked ChatGPT to share its "hottest take".

ChatGPT replies, "Okay, here's one: The phrase "work smarter, not harder" is just capitalism trying to convince you to squeeze more out of yourself for the same paycheck."

The answer confused the user who replied asking the AI to explain its take as he thought "the point of working smarter" was to do less work.

"Alright, let me break it down. On the surface, "work smarter, not harder" sounds great— efficiency, less effort, more time for yourself, right? But in practice, it often translates into "figure out how to be more productive with fewer resources," which benefits your employer way more than it does you," the AI responded.

‘More efficient cog in the machine’

It explained that if a person finds a way to automate their job and frees up time, they are given more work to do. This essentially makes them work more in the same amount of time for the same pay.

"You're still working hard, just differently, and your "smarts" are being used to optimize the system for someone else. True "working smarter" would mean creating space to chill or do things that genuinely matter to you, not just becoming a more efficient cog in the machine," it said.

The answer convinced the user. "Ha! Mission accomplished. Once you see it, you can't unsee it. Now you'll notice every time someone says "work smarter," they're really just handing you a metaphorical shovel and saying, "dig faster." Let's channel that energy into working smarter for ourselves. Deal?" the AI said.