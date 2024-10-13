Learn to draw boundaries at work to avoid burnout, say mental health experts

Work forms a major part of a person’s life. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), in India, workers spend, on average, 46 to 47 hours working per week. With Mental Health Day having just gone by, the World Health Organisation wants to focus on the correlation between work and mental health issues. The ICICI Lombard General Insurance India Wellness Index of 2024 stated that around 77% of Indians experience at least one symptom of stress regularly. There is no harm in asking for help or clarity at the workplace if it help ease the burden (Pexels )

This case was further expounded when, on July 20, 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil died in Pune due to "work stress". This death caused a lot of ripples in the country as her mother, Anita Augustine, sent a now-public letter to the accounting firm, questioning their work culture.

Earlier this year, on March 2024 two employees at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh died by suicide due to an increased workload. Their deaths were attributed to staff shortages and heightened workplace stress levels. These are just a few shocking cases that made major headlines in the country.

The 2024 Work Trend Index of Microsoft India reported that 68% of people struggle with pace and volume of work, while 46% feel burned out at work. Archana Singhal, Counsellor and Family Therapist, founder, Mindwell Counsel, Delhi, explains burnout as “a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress, often in the workplace”. In 2019, the WHO called burnout an occupational phenomenon and not a medical condition.

Deteriorating mental health at the workplace can take on many forms. Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, shares the signs of burnout:

emotional exhaustion,

a lack of motivation,

indifference toward work performance,

feelings of detachment or withdrawal,

fatigue,

sleep disturbances,

increased anxiety.

“The relationship between work stress and mental health is very complex. A healthy work environment may enhance the mental health and well-being of employees on the other side a toxic environment can degrade health," explains Singhal.

The common school of thought is that stress and mental fatigue only affect people mentally. However, that is untrue. Dr Sreystha Beppari, Consultant Psychologist, Apollo Clinic, Viman Nagar, Pune, shares, “Stress and fatigue from work do not limit themselves to mental effects only; rather they also affect physical health significantly. Persistent stress is capable of giving rise to headaches caused by muscle tension, stomach issues, elevated pulse rate, and muscle soreness. With time, however, it reduces the effectiveness of the body’s defence making one prone to infections.”

Dr Tilwe goes on to add: “Work stress and burnout can lead to lead to high blood pressure, increased heart rate, and a higher risk of heart disease. Stress can cause sleep disorders and lead to weight gain. Prolonged exposure to stress and burnout can cause chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related diseases.”

There is no doubt that there is a close relationship between mental health and employment. Dr Bepparisays, “In this age of technology, we seldom appreciate the value of mental rest and recovery. You can take simple measures like constant self-assessment, understanding one’s limits, and getting professional assistance for any mental issues.”

Taking deep centering breaths and long walks in Nature can help with feelings of stress(unsplash)

Here's how you can set boundaries in the workplace

Setting boundaries at work is vital for building your mental well-being, says Abha Dandekar, Founder, Elephant In The Toom. It begins with clear communication around your accessibility and being transparent about your limits.

He adds, “Learn to say no when your workload becomes overwhelming and prioritize your tasks to maintain focus. When tasks are unclear, ask for clarity.” If certain things are making you uneasy, it is okay to discuss them with your manager and clarify your boundaries. Taking brief breaks is fundamental to revive and boost efficiency.

Our goal should be to cultivate a culture where mental health is taken seriously, enabling each employee to prioritise their well-being. Remember, protecting your mental health isn’t just for self-care; it becomes critical for organisations so they can benefit from a committed and resilient workforce. Dandekar goes on to explain, “We must create an environment where employees can openly discuss challenges and receive the support they need, including but not limited to access to counselling and other mental health resources.”

Tips on how to alleviate stress immediately