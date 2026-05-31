Delhi gastroenterologist debunks 6 common gut health myths: ‘Does drinking water while eating harm digestion?’

Maintaining gut health is a vital part of ensuring overall health. It is also the particular area on which many healthcare myths focus. Taking to Instagram on May 30, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, decided to bust six such myths to help us make better choices.

Myth 1: Lemon water detox One of the most widely believed myths among health and fitness enthusiasts, it states that drinking lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning every day detoxes the body.

According to Dr Vatsya, the claim is completely false, as the body has its own detox mechanism that is functioning around the clock. The system involves two main organs, the liver and the kidneys.

Myth 2: Daily bowel movement Having a bowel movement every day without fail is widely considered to be a sign of good health. It also helps a person feel refreshed. This has led many to believe that not having a daily bowel movement is the same as suffering from constipation.

However, that is far from the truth, Dr Vatsya shared. “Every person has a different bowel pattern,” he stated. “Not having a bowel movement every day is not constipation.”

Myth 3: Drinking water with food Parents often discourage children from drinking lots of water with their meals so that they would have space in their stomach for the food. For grown-ups, water is discouraged while eating a meal under the impression that it can harm digestion.

According to Dr Vatsya, that is not the case. “Drinking normal water does not destroy digestion,” he said. “Overeating and eating too fast are more harmful to the metabolic process.”

Myth 4: Spicy foods and ulcers A common myth that discourages one from consuming too much of heavily spiced food is that it causes ulcers. Dr Vatsya considers the claim a complete myth, stating that the common causes of ulcers include H. pylori and painkillers, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. “Yes, spicy foods can increase the chances, but they cannot be a cause,” he added.

Myth 5: Eating curd at night A common myth, especially among the elderly, is that consuming curd at night is harmful. This claim simply has no basis, Dr Vatsya said, and should be completely ignored.

Myth 6: Fatty liver and alcohol Alcohol consumption is often believed to be the only cause of fatty liver disease. This is a complete myth, stated Dr Vatsya, adding that there are non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases that are caused by diabetes and obesity. In fact, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has become more common than alcoholic liver disease in India.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.