Bangalore oncologist shares 4 things every woman should know about early breast cancer detection

An early breast cancer diagnosis can bring a mix of relief and uncertainty. While detecting the disease at an early stage often means treatment is more likely to be successful, many women are left wondering what comes next. Will the cancer return? How long will treatment last? And how will it affect everyday life? Routine screenings are essential for early detection and timely medical intervention. (Unsplash)

Beyond treating the disease itself, doctors focus on reducing the risk of recurrence, supporting long-term health, and helping patients maintain their quality of life. Understanding these aspects can help women feel more informed and confident as they navigate their breast cancer journey. (Also read: Is pancreatic cancer hiding in plain sight? Gastroenterologist explains the silent red flags most people ignore )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Niti Krishna Raizada, Principal Director, Medical Oncology and Hemato Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore, shared, “Patients often feel reassured by the word ‘early,’ but as oncologists, we look at the bigger picture. We think about the biology of the cancer, the chances of recurrence, and how treatment decisions today will affect a patient years later. It’s about combining effective treatment with a plan that supports long-term health and quality of life.”

She adds, “At the same time, it’s important for patients to understand that their journey doesn’t end with initial treatment. Ongoing care, adherence to therapy, and regular monitoring all play a critical role in reducing recurrence risk. Just as importantly, we encourage women to speak openly about side effects, emotional challenges, and lifestyle concerns, so that care can be adjusted to support not just survival, but overall well-being.”

Here are four things Dr Niti Krishna Raizada wishes every woman knew about early breast cancer: