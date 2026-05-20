AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 5 mistakes that worsen IBD risk: Stopping medications to skipping follow-ups…

IBD, or inflammatory bowel disease, is a chronic health disorder that involves inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the symptoms of IBD can arrive in sudden flares and include severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea, among other things. IBD requires regular treatment. (Pexel)

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Since IBD is a lifelong illness with no complete cure, it affects not just the gut but also overall health as well as mental well-being. However, there are treatments that can keep the condition in check.

Taking to Instagram on May 19, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, observed that certain habits make the situation worse for patients with IBD. Five of them are listed as follows.