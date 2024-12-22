Year ender 2024: How wellness retreats and remote escapes defined the year; top 5 trends that dominated

In 2024, travel shifted towards remote destinations and wellness retreats, transforming how we approach relaxation and adventure. The focus this year? Disconnecting from the digital world. Post-pandemic, there's a greater emphasis on nurturing both our mental and physical health, and we're realising that maintaining balance and longevity goes beyond just silencing our phones. 2024 sees shift to remote destinations and wellness retreats for health and relaxation.(Unsplash)

For many, travel is a therapeutic escape, with a wider range of experiences now offering more than just a mood boost, ensuring we return feeling rejuvenated and healthier than ever. Let's take a look at some of the top trends we saw this year. (Also read: Rise of ‘green travel’: How sustainability shaped travel trends and changed the way we explore world in 2024 )

1. Blue zones

In the quest for lifespan expansion, travellers sought inspiration from some of the world's longest-living populations. Perhaps a result of watching Netflix's Secrets of the Blue Zones, taking notes on the healthy lifestyles of the self-confident grannies of Okinawa or the hedonistic inhabitants of Greece's Ikaria became a top priority when planning wellness-focused travels in 2024.

2. Grief travel

Grief travel, often referred to as the (admittedly icky) portmanteau "griefcation," reflected an age-old tradition of seeking solace in distant lands after the loss of loved ones. In 2024, an increasing number of retreats around the world created dedicated spaces for those dealing with grief to process their emotions.

3. Analogue adventures

Despite being digital natives, many travellers in 2024 stepped away from high-tech experiences, embracing old-school, lo-fi adventures instead. Seeking pared-back escapes far from their hyper-digital lives, they logged off Instagram to rediscover the pre-digital charm of exploring cities off-grid.

4. Destination dupes

In 2024, travellers embraced the trend of destination dupes, which are affordable alternatives that capture the charm of popular destinations without the high costs. These budget-friendly spots not only offered similar vibes but also provided a quieter, less touristy experience, making them a hit for savvy adventurers seeking value and serenity.

5. Menopause retreats

In 2024, menopause retreats gained popularity, offering women relaxation and support during the transition through perimenopause and menopause, focusing on self-care.