Rise of ‘green travel’: How sustainability shaped travel trends and changed the way we explore world in 2024

In 2024, sustainability wasn't just a buzzword it transformed the way people traveled. From eco-conscious accommodations to greener transportation options, travellers embraced mindful tourism to reduce their environmental impact. Let's take a look at how sustainability shaped travel trends in 2024. 2024 travel trends highlight sustainability and wellness in hospitality sector.(Freepik)

How sustainability is shaping the hospitality industry

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vishal Vincent Tony, Managing Director, Ayatana Resorts shared, “In current times, sustainability is emerging as a defining factor in the hospitality sector. The industry has witnessed profound transformation in 2024 promoting eco-conscious practices and enabling immersive local experiences for the guests. It is a remarkable shift to see travellers increasingly prioritise greener choices and help build an ecosystem of 'conscious living, preserving nature.”

He added, "The hospitality industry has been instrumental in redefining luxury with sustainable alternatives in daily practices offering a holistic approach that includes utilising energy-efficient architecture, harvesting rainwater, practising organic farming, offering carbon-neutral packages and initiating offset programs."

Rise of local experiences and cultural exchange

Talking about the growing trend of sustainability in the hospitality sector, Vishal said, “Several hospitality brands are partnering with local communities or artists for curated guest experiences like traditional art workshops, cultural exchange programs/ exhibitions, guided nature walks and local culinary programs to help the local communities exhibit their artwork and cultural strengths to travellers from across the country.”

"As travellers become increasingly aware of environmental and social concerns, sustainability is emerging not just as a moral responsibility but as a competitive advantage. From offering eco-friendly stays to curating meaningful experiences that connect guests with nature, sustainability can now shape brand loyalty, operational efficiency, and overall profitability. Sustainability in hospitality goes beyond environmental conservation. It was also observed during this period that most travellers were opting for extended stays at a single destination helping control the carbon footprint by reducing transportation," says Vishal.

He further shared, "These eco-conscious decisions help in meaningful local interactions that focus on giving back to nature and communities. Sourcing locally grown produce and ensuring zero waste have also been some prominent changes observed during the year among many hospitality brands to ensure sustainability practices are at the forefront of defining the brand values."

Offbeat destinations and wellness retreats

Talking about off-beat destinations, he revealed, “The growing interest in travelling to off-beat destinations while supporting lesser-known communities and reducing environmental damage have also been in trend and is here to stay promoting a culture of eco- harmony. Resorts and hotels are also introducing EV transportation facilities to significantly cut down on carbon emissions and retain the air quality in and around the properties for wellness purposes. ”

"Most travellers are looking for wellness retreats and organic services such as herbal spa treatments, etc, for ultimate rejuvenation. The need and interest to build a resort in harmony with nature, the brands are launching wellness treatments and experiences suitable to provide a calming sensation and offer relaxation," Vishal concluded.