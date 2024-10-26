Mehendi on face! How viral henna makeup trend could harm your skin; doctors warn of dangerous side effects

Makeup trends come and go at lightning speed, especially with social media driving new, sometimes bizarre, beauty crazes. The latest to hit Instagram? Henna makeup! Traditionally loved for intricate hand designs, henna is now making its way onto faces as makeup. Yes, you heard that right. People are now applying it to their lips, eyelids, and even dotting it as freckles on their nose. Influencers and everyday users alike are trying it out, but before you jump on this trend, let's dive into the reality behind this so-called "beauty hack." (Also read: Want to shine like Alia, Kareena this festive season? Try these top makeup trends that'll make you star of every party) Viral henna makeup trend may cause skin damage from harmful chemicals(Instagram)

Risks of viral henna makeup trend

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kashish Kalra, Head of the Dermatology Dept. and Consultant at Max Smart Hospital, Saket shared, “The viral henna makeup appears extremely harmless; however, the rather nicely beautiful temporary paintings on the skin can cause real harm to the skin. The culprit compound in henna is called PPD (para-phenylenediamine), often found in 'black henna,' commonly used for temporary tattoos. PPD is an allergen that acts rather strongly, causing even more critical reactions such as redness and swelling, blistering, and in some cases, even leading to scarring or keloids.”

"While natural henna is generally safer, allergic reactions have also been reported with its use, particularly on facial skin, which is thinner and more sensitive. Moreover, many pre-made 'natural' henna cones contain harmful substances like lead, further increasing the risk of skin damage. Be very careful, especially when applying it to the face," says Dr. Kashish.

Dangerous effects of henna on skin

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr. Varsha Reddy, Dermatologist at Zennara Clinics, MBBS, MS dermatology, shared “The viral henna makeup trend has gained popularity on social media, but many may not realize the potential risks involved. Natural henna, derived from the Lawsonia plant, contains the compound lawsone, which has antioxidant properties and imparts an orange-red colour to skin and hair through oxidation.”

She added, "However, much of the henna available in the market contains chemicals like paraphenylenediamine (PPD), a synthetic additive that creates a jet-black colour upon application—unlike natural henna's orange-red hue. PPD in synthetic henna can cause serious adverse reactions, including itching, burning, redness, blisters, and even scarring."

"Natural henna is less likely to penetrate the skin and therefore does not typically cause these reactions, making it a safer alternative, especially for those with sensitive skin. Unlike chemical-based henna, which can lead to contact dermatitis, natural henna is plant-derived and generally well-tolerated. It also has antioxidant, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties, helping protect the skin from infection and inflammation. Natural henna is suitable for brow tints on sensitive skin, making it a safer choice for those following trends," says Dr. Varsha.