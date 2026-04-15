Product manager opens up about being laid off due to ADHD challenges: ‘Biggest flaw was exposed’

A product manager’s candid post about losing a job due to ADHD has struck a chord online, highlighting how invisible struggles at work can quietly build up over time. Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many sharing similar experiences and offering support. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, the product manager described being “creative” but admitted that Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) made it difficult to see tasks through to completion.

Creativity had helped sustain a career for years, but this time, the inability to stay focused and finish work became too visible to ignore.

The post explained how multiple responsibilities were taken on, yet most tasks remained incomplete.

“I got into many responsibilities and was not able to complete most of them due to constant distractions (of my mind) and inability to focus and take the task to its end,” the manager wrote.

Constant mental distractions and difficulty maintaining focus meant projects were often left midway. This pattern eventually led to a layoff.

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Creativity clashes with ADHD struggles: The product manager acknowledged that the outcome was not surprising, as the gap between expectations and delivery had been growing.

ADHD was described as the “biggest flaw” in a professional setting, despite also being closely tied to creativity, the very strength that supported the career for so long.

“I managed to survive using my creativity, but this time my biggest flaw was exposed,” the manager wrote.

Now unemployed, the product manager is dealing with the challenge of upskilling and building better focus.

The post mentions reluctance to take medication due to fears it could affect creativity, the key strength relied upon for work.

“I have to choose to be optimistic because my family depends on me,” the manager adds.

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