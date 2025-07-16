Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
'Doing good work isn’t enough': Product manager lists 4 habits that got him promoted

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 08:21 am IST

A product manager in tech went viral on Instagram after sharing the simple habits that helped him get promoted.

A content creator and a product manager working in tech has gone viral on Instagram after sharing the simple habits that helped him get promoted. In a short reel, he explained that the habits didn’t change his career overnight, but over six months, they changed how people saw him.

A product manager revealed how small changes improved how he was seen at work in six months.(@rohitdecoded/Instagram)
The reel was shared by Rohit Yadav and quickly gained attention from Instagram users who found his tips both easy to follow and relatable.

In his post, he mentioned that he used to feel stuck at work, even though he was working hard. Things began to change only when he started focusing on making his efforts more visible, smartly, and respectfully.

"These 4 habits helped me get promoted. They weren’t loud. They weren’t fancy. But they worked," the caption of the post reads.

Check out the video here:

Habits that helped him get promoted:

 

One of his key habits was writing down three small or big achievements every Friday, which helped him stay clear about what he was doing well. He also sent a short monthly update to his manager, listing what he worked on, what results he delivered, and what he learned.

He also asked one important question during a one-on-one meeting: “What do I need to improve to be seen as ready for the next level?” This small question opened the door to real feedback and showed his manager that he was serious about growing.

Lastly, he made sure to speak up in meetings, even just for 10 seconds. He said silent workers are often forgotten, and that this small step helped him build presence in the team.

Here's how people reacted to the video: 

 

Instagram users praised the product manager for being simple, honest, and relatable. Several said they had never thought of tracking their wins or sending updates to their managers, but now planned to try it.

One of the users, @lallez.inc, commented, “Excellent advice. Will try this.”

Another user, @krazy_kaustubh, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Well, only if your manager replies to you.”

Some users called it “practical advice that works,” while others shared their own experiences of feeling unseen at work despite working hard.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News
