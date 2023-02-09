National Toothache Day: 5 common brushing mistakes that can lead to toothache

National Toothache Day: Dentistry is not expensive, neglect is! Brushing is the most beneficial yet underrated activity that we do every day and yet it’s the only one that can help us stay away from the dental chair. Brushing your teeth is a daily routine that plays a crucial role in maintaining good oral hygiene. However, despite its importance, many people make simple mistakes that can compromise the effectiveness of brushing. From brushing too hard to not brushing for long enough, these mistakes can lead to plaque buildup, tooth decay, and gum disease. Understanding and correcting these mistakes can help you achieve and maintain optimal oral health. (Also read: National Toothache Day 2023: 5 most common causes of toothache you must know )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Diksha Tahilramani Batra, Prosthodontist, Implantalogist and Smile Design Specialist, explained five common mistakes people make while brushing and tips to fix them.

1. Not using the proper toothbrush

The biggest myth of our time is to buy a medium or hard toothbrush to clean more effectively. That's what causes the maximum damage over the years by wearing off healthy natural teeth with overzealous care. The key point to remember is small headed brushes with soft bristles are the best since these are best for removing plaque and debris from your teeth.

2. Using an anti-sensitivity/whitening toothpaste permanently

Sensitive toothpaste are meant to be used for a prescribed period of time. Toothpaste must protect your teeth and gums both so a combination of paste that contains fluoride that protects your teeth from decay and the gel-based part has antibacterial properties to prevent gum disease and bad breath.

3. Brushing too quickly or too many times

See to it that you do not brush your teeth more than twice a day. Excessive brushing can damage your gums and enamel. It will not take a lot of pressure to remove the plaque; hence most dental practitioners suggest brushing using a very balanced pressure. Studies show that brushing two times a day and about 2-3 minutes every time is perfect to maintain good oral hygiene.

4. Wrestling or brushing

Hard brushing damages the gums and is not good for you. Excessive brushing i.e. brushing more than 3-4 times is also bad for you. You must always observe a balance in brushing which keeps your dental health healthy. Since unlearning a bad brushing habit may be harder, the easier solution is to switch from a manual to an automatic brush. Going automatic by using a battery-operated brush is recommended since it takes the guesswork out of brushing.

5. Brushing just once a day is enough

Every dentist and dental advertisement will tell you to brush twice a day and yet a majority of the population brushes only once a day. The reason behind brushing twice a day is to dislodge the bacterial effect on the teeth which if destroyed in 12 hours can prevent any damage but when left unchecked for 24 hours can mark the beginning of decay and other dental issues.

