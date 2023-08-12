While rushing towards tooth whitening, dental patients often forget the value of keeping their teeth clean before advancing ahead. Also, you are not the only one who fantasizes about having a whiter grin and there are many choices but it can be challenging to choose which ones are best for achieving what you want. Dental care tips : Things to know about teeth whitening (Photo by Enis Yavuz on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Simran Sethi, BDS Dental Surgeon, suggested, “Cleaning has to begin at home by brushing twice a day, preferably with a sonic brush which ensures that all the plaque is removed and also never use a hard brush as it can remove the outer (also whiter) layer of tooth which is enamel. Along with that use a non abrasive paste for the same reason. Secondly, one should always floss the teeth after meals to clean the surfaces in between teeth as failing to do this leads to interdental staining.”

She added, “Needless to say, smoking, drinking wine, continuous consumption of tea and coffee also contribute greatly to yellow and brown stains on teeth which are extrinsic. For brighter teeth, one should certainly visit the dentist to get the scaling (professional cleaning) done along with polishing, followed by bleaching. Preferably there should be a gap of at least 2 days between scaling and whitening.”

Dr Simran Sethi explained, “This can be achieved by applying either of the 2 compounds which are Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) or carbamide peroxide. H2O2 gives instant results where as carbamide peroxide gives more sustainable results. There is always a need of protective layer of ACP to avoid any unwanted sensitivity in teeth. The zeal to have whiter and brighter teeth begins with right knowledge.”

Dr Shveta Setia Thareja, Prosthodontist, recommended 5 methods for teeth whitening so you can pick the one that will give you the whitest smile:

Maintain oral hygiene: By eliminating oral bacteria and avoiding plaque development, regular brushing and flossing help keep your teeth sparkling white. Your teeth stains can be gently removed with toothpaste and plaque-causing bacteria can be eliminated using floss. Additionally, routine dental cleanings can keep your teeth healthy and bright. Oil pulling: Oil pulling is a conventional treatment that has its roots in India and is intended to enhance oral hygiene and detoxify the body. In order to get rid of bacteria that can form plaque and give your teeth a yellow appearance, the procedure entails swishing oil around in your mouth. Due to its pleasant taste and numerous health advantages, coconut oil is a popular choice for oil pulling. Brush with baking soda or use hydrogen peroxide: Baking soda is a common component in toothpaste because it has natural whitening effects. It works as a mild abrasive to remove surface stains from teeth. Baking soda also produces an alkaline environment in your mouth that inhibits the growth of bacteria. An organic bleaching chemical known as hydrogen peroxide also destroys oral germs and helps in teeth whitening. Using hydrogen peroxide in a rinse or a paste may help you whiten your teeth. In fact, because hydrogen peroxide has the potential to kill bacteria, humans have been using it to treat wounds for years. Go for stain free foods: Dark berries, soda, red wine, and coffee are famous for discoloring teeth. While you shouldn't fully avoid them, you should reduce the amount of time that these substances are in touch with your teeth. You can even use a straw. Professional teeth whitening: Dentists use various professional teeth whitening methods including office bleach and direct and indirect veneer to whiten the teeth. These usually have a lasting effect.