Is there a link between oral cancer and tobacco, alcohol consumption? Doctor reveals; shares preventative steps to take

Oral cancer, also called mouth cancer, forms in the oral cavity, which includes all parts of your mouth. It is a serious and deadly disease that often goes undiagnosed until it has reached an advanced stage. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanketh K Reddy (BDS, MDS, MSD, DipClSc, MSc, FICO, Apollo Dental Clinic) explained the relation between oral cancer and tobacco and alcohol consumption. Dr Sanketh also highlighted the symptoms and the preventative steps to avoid oral cancer. Oral cancer risk factors include tobacco and alcohol use, genetic predisposition, poor diet, and more. (Shutterstock)

The link between tobacco, alcohol, and oral cancer

Dr Sanketh cautioned that tobacco and alcohol consumption increase the risk of oral cancer. “Tobacco smoke contains carcinogenic chemicals like nitrosamines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while alcohol has solvent effects that increase carcinogen absorption and reduce immune function.”

Maintaining good oral hygiene, which includes brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing daily, is important to avoid oral cancer. (Shutterstock)

While alcohol and tobacco could increase the risk of oral cancer, Dr Sanketh added that factors like genetic predisposition, inherited mutations, and family history are also some other risk factors.

He further explained, “Oropharyngeal cancer is linked to viral infections like Human Papillomavirus (HPV), especially HPV-16. Poor fruit and vegetable diet contributes to the risk. Also, long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation raises the risk of lip cancer, especially in fair-skinned people.”

Symptoms of oral cancer

Per Dr Sanketh, here are a few early symptoms of oral cancer which you should look out for:

Persistent ulcers or sores that fail to heal within the period of 2-3 weeks.

Immedicable pain or discomfort.

Difficulty in mouth movement, changes in voice or hoarseness and sudden bleeding or numbness.

Poor oral hygiene and ill-fitting dentures may increase the risk of oral cancer, which is due to chronic irritation and inflammation.

Dr Sanketh stated that one can differentiate these symptoms by monitoring ulcer healing time and assessing response to antibiotic treatment since oral cancer symptoms persist despite treatment.

He added, “It is observed that the signs of advanced oral cancer can be judged through persistent large ulcers, difficulty in moving the jaw or tongue, loose teeth, sudden weight loss and enlarged lymph nodes. All of these changes can be observed within 2-3 weeks.”

“However it is advised to seek immediate medical attention if the symptoms persist beyond 2-3 weeks and if the unexplained bleeding increases and the movement of tongue and jaw along with difficulty in swallowing,” Dr Sanketh added.

Preventative steps to avoid oral cancer

To avoid the oral cancer risks below preventive steps can be considered/practised:

Maintaining good oral hygiene, which includes brushing your teeth twice a day, flossing daily to clean between teeth, replacing your toothbrush every 3–4 months and visiting your dentist regularly for check-ups.

Avoid tobacco and consuming excessive alcohol.

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Limit your exposure to UV radiation.

Get vaccinated against HPV.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.