Don't clean your tongue after brushing teeth every morning? Skipping it may cause you serious harm: Here's what to know

Dr S Ajit, an expert in Ayurveda, shared his knowledge of Ayurvedic medicine in a March 26, 2025 episode of the Human/Spirit podcast. Among other things, he shared how during the night, the body accumulates toxins, which can be visible as a white coating on the tongue. He explained that tongue scraping can help eliminate the accumulated toxins, which can improve overall health. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities Cleaning your tongue is an essential part of oral hygiene and overall health. (Freepik)

He said, “Whenever you wake up, jump out of bed, go to the bathroom, and look at your tongue in the mirror, you will see a thick white coating. That coating is nothing but the accumulation of that toxin your body has produced. If you don't take care of that, it all goes back into your system. The moment you wake up – brush your teeth and then use a tongue scrapper to scrap your tongue. At least 40 percent you will end up taking control of your health by eliminating that built up.”

Tongue cleaning and its implications

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Kakkar, senior consultant in dental surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, reacted to Dr Ajit's statement and highlighted the role of tongue cleaning in oral health. He said, “Tongue cleaning is a practice often recommended as part of oral hygiene routines. From a clinical standpoint, its benefits extend beyond oral health, potentially influencing systemic health through mechanisms such as microbial balance and digestive function.”

He added, “From a clinical perspective, tongue cleaning is a beneficial practice for maintaining oral hygiene, reducing microbial loads, and potentially supporting systemic health through mechanisms like nitrate metabolism and digestive improvement. However, its effectiveness is maximised when combined with comprehensive oral care routines, including tooth brushing and flossing. Further research is needed to explore its long-term impacts on systemic conditions such as cardiovascular health and chronic halitosis.”

What is the role of tongue cleaning in oral health?

According to Dr Ashish Kakkar:

⦿ Reduction of oral malodour: Studies show that mechanical tongue cleaning, using scrapers or brushes, can reduce volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs), which are key contributors to bad breath. However, the effectiveness varies depending on the frequency and method of cleaning. Some trials indicate that tongue cleaning alone may not significantly prevent morning oral malodour without concurrent tooth brushing.

⦿ Improved microbial balance: Regular tongue cleaning disrupts bacterial biofilms on the tongue's surface, reducing harmful bacterial loads. This helps prevent plaque formation and gum disease, contributing to overall oral health.

From a clinical perspective, tongue cleaning is a beneficial practice for maintaining oral hygiene. (Freepik)

Does tongue cleaning impact overall health?

According to Dr Kakkar:

⦿ Cardiovascular health: The tongue microbiome plays a role in nitrate metabolism, which contributes to nitric oxide (NO) production—a molecule essential for cardiovascular health. Frequent tongue cleaning has been shown to favor nitrate-reducing bacteria, supporting blood pressure regulation and overall cardiovascular function.

⦿ Digestive power: Ayurvedic medicine suggests that tongue cleaning can enhance digestive power by removing toxins (Ama). Clinical studies have supported this claim by showing improvements in digestive symptoms like constipation and fecal quality among individuals practicing regular tongue cleaning.

Does tongue cleaning improve quality of life?

Dr Kakkar said, “Tongue cleaning has been linked to enhanced oral health-related quality of life (OHRQoL). It improves taste sensation by exposing taste buds and reduces social discomfort caused by bad breath. These factors collectively contribute to better self-confidence and overall well-being.”

Limitations and other considerations

While tongue cleaning shows promise in improving oral hygiene and systemic health, Dr Kakkar shared that some studies highlight limitations:

⦿ Insufficient evidence for chronic halitosis: Data on the long-term effects of tongue cleaning on chronic bad breath remain inconclusive.

⦿ Dependency on technique: The effectiveness of tongue cleaning depends significantly on the method used (scraper vs brush) and frequency.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.