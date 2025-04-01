Are you making these common brushing mistakes? Dentist warns

Maintaining good oral health is of primary importance. It helps in maintaining healthy digestion as well. However, our brushing and flossing habits can affect our oral health. Hence, it is essential to know the right way to brush and floss. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Neetu Kamra, Head, Dental and Maxillofacial Surgery, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital said, “If you protect your oral health with good oral hygiene practices (brushing and flossing) you can keep your teeth for a lifetime. Regular teeth cleaning routine is crucial for your overall dental health.” Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities Avoid these brushing mistakes for better oral health.(Shutterstock)

Here are the common brushing mistakes we should be aware of:

Brushing too hard:

This is the most common mistake people make while brushing their teeth. There is a misconception that the power of your stroke is what cleans your teeth. It is the motion and the technique of your brush that does the cleaning. Brushing your teeth too hard can wear out your tooth enamel and gums and cause tooth sensitivity. If the bristles of your toothbrush are splayed out, you are brushing too hard.

Not changing your brush regularly:

Most people change their toothbrush twice a year. And this is not often enough. Dentists recommend that you change your toothbrush every three months. Not only is using a toothbrush for too long unhygienic, but the brush also typically loses its effectiveness after three months.

Brushing only in the morning:

Many people brush in the morning in order to curb bad breath. By the end of your day, you have the most amount of food debris stuck on and in between your teeth. Additionally, when you sleep, your mouth is the least active for saliva production, which functions to help bathe the teeth clean. As a result, bacteria in your mouth now have food which they consume. The by-product is an acid secretion that leads to tooth decay. Brushing your teeth at night is a must

Using the wrong toothpaste while brushing your teeth:

There are many toothpaste brands available, and it can be difficult to know which one to go for. There is no toothpaste which is better than all others, but make sure you get one that contains fluoride. Fluoride is crucial in preventing tooth decay, your toothpaste should contain between 1350 and 1500 parts per million, or ppm of fluoride. Also read | Are you brushing your teeth properly? Dentist shares 8 tips to follow, from choosing right brush to correct technique

Don't forget to brush your teeth at night.(Diana Polekhina on Unsplash)

Not flossing daily:

Try to make it a habit to floss every day. It is recommended to floss daily to remove plaque from areas which your toothbrush cannot reach. If you do not remove plaque from brushing and flossing, then it will harden into calcified deposits. So be sure to get into the routine of flossing every day.

Not cleaning your tongue:

Your tongue is a receptacle for germs and most often the cause of bad breath. When you’re done brushing, use a tongue cleaner to clean your tongue or brush your tongue with your toothbrush. This will reduce the number of germs in your mouth and improve your breath.

Focusing on the wrong area of the tooth:

Cavities and decay often begin at the roots of your teeth, where plaque and tartar can accumulate. The gum line serves as a hotbed for bacteria as these spaces tend to be narrow and hard to brush. For a more efficient routine, angle your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle for a more focused cleaning of the gums and molars. However, if you think you have inadequate technique, you can always visit a dentist for the same. Also read | Skipping brushing your teeth before sleep? Doctor explains how your heart is paying the price

Storing your toothbrush incorrectly:

If you store your toothbrush in a confined space like a cabinet, then you should avoid leaving it wet, as it can become a breeding ground for bacteria. Let it dry in the air a bit before storing it. Make sure the toothbrush handle is also clean and that the brush head is not touching any other toothbrushes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.