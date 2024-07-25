HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer: Symptoms, treatment, prevention tips to be aware of

Head and neck cancers are rampant in India. Among that, oropharyngeal cancer have seen a recent surge. Oropharyngeal cancer refers to the type of head and neck cancer that affects the middle part of the pharynx called the oropharynx. Some of the common symptoms of Oropharyngeal cancer are visible neck mass, difficulty in swallowing, ear pain, muffled voice and sore throat. "Generally, head and neck cancer is more than 90% tobacco-related, especially oral cavity cancer. But HPV infection rates leading to cancer are on increasing trend," said Dr. A. K. Dewan.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. A. K. Dewan, director, Surgical Oncology at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, said, “Despite their rarity, a notable aspect of oropharyngeal cancers in India is their association with Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which accounts for 22% of these cases. This contrasts with Western countries where HPV is responsible for 70-80% of oropharyngeal cancers. Generally, head and neck cancer is more than 90% tobacco-related, especially oral cavity cancer. But HPV infection rates leading to cancer are on increasing trend.”

HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer: Symptoms

Oropharyngeal cancers linked to HPV often present with large cystic nodes in the neck and a relatively smaller primary tumor in the oropharynx. Persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, and enlarged neck nodes are some of the other symptoms of this cancer.

HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer: Treatment options

Treatment options for HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer include robotic-assisted surgeries and reconstructive surgeries. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy can also help in minimising damage in the surrounding areas and improve the quality of life.

HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer: Prevention tips

“Preventive measures against HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers focus on educating the public, particularly young people, about sexual hygiene and the potential risks associated with HPV infection. Regular screening is recommended for individuals at high risk, although current guidelines in India do not endorse routine HPV vaccination for boys to prevent oropharyngeal cancers, unlike the established recommendations for preventing cervical cancer in females using vaccines like Gardasil-9 and Cervirex,” said Dr. A. K. Dewan.