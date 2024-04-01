Here are a few common dental mistakes that people should avoid making when focusing on oral health

The mouth can act as a mirror to your body and its general well-being. As your teeth are the first thing someone may notice about you, it is important to take care of your mouth to ensure you have good breath, a pleasant smile and an overall welcoming presence. It is the small things that makes the most impact when it comes to dental hygiene. Dentists can be a scary place but having good oral health is important (Unsplash)

Dr Ritika Malhotra, Head of Department, Department of Dental & Maxillofacial Surgery, SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram shares some dental mistakes you might be making, knowingly or unknowingly:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dentists can be a scary place but having good oral health is important (Unsplash)

Faulty Brushing Technique: Brushing horizontally instead of vertically and with circular strokes is not the correct way of cleaning your teeth. Also, if you brush your teeth rigorously it can lead to the enamel getting worn out.

Wrong Toothbrush: Use of toothbrushes that are hard instead of soft as those with hard bristles can cause damage to the teeth's enamel.

Abrasive Toothpaste: You should avoid using toothpaste that contains clove, salt or any other abrasive components. Instead, use gel-based fluoridated toothpaste as they are gentle on the teeth while getting the world done.

Not brushing twice: While it may seem weird, brushing at night is more important than cleaning your teeth in the morning. Also, in the night, there is more bacteria and build-up due to less saliva production in the mouth which can lead to the formation of caries.

Consuming excessive sweets: Eating or drinking too many sugary products and not rinsing the mouth contributes to caries formation. It is also not good for your health as well. Ensure you thoroughly gargle your mouth after you've eaten chocolates, candies and sweet soda drinks.

Smoking / Tobacco chewing: The use of tobacco or smoking can cause damage to your oral hygiene, cause your teeth to yellow, along with your overall health.

Ignoring the First Signs: Bad breath, bleeding gums and teeth being sensitive to cold are the first signs of dental problems. Do not ignore these signs. Visit your dentist once in six months as can aggravate the underlying issue at hand.

Use of Toothpicks: Avoid picking food particles stuck in between your teeth with a toothpick. Instead, floss. It is an essential step along with brushing to get rid of the debris from in between the teeth.

Excessive intake of citrus food and aerated beverages: It can lead to erosion of the enamel over time because of the acidic nature of the consumed food and beverages.

Avoiding professional cleaning: You get scaling or a professional cleaning done once in six months. Not doing this can lead to plaque and tartar deposits further leading to gum diseases. Also, pregnant women are more prone to inflammation of the gums and consecutive gum enlargement due to hormonal changes. Get a professional cleaning done even if you are pregnant.

Not starting oral health regime early in life: Ignoring your oral hygiene regime or not taking care of the milk teeth since childhood can be harmful for the child. It is also important to inculcate good habits at a young age.

Excessive use of mouthwash: Your teeth can get stained if you use mouthwash for more than three weeks at a stretch. It should also not be used immediately after brushing as the ingredients of the toothpaste counteract with the ingredients of the mouthwash.