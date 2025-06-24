PJs but make it chic: Sleepwear is getting a luxe upgrade in 2025, making it work double duty for everyday looks

Sleepwear is getting a major luxe glow-up as now it's going beyond just your regular sleepovers and binge-watch marathons. Your PJs are now out and about in broad daylight, from casual brunch to running. With the magic of styling, sleepwear is getting upgraded. The luxe touch is so low-key, main-character vibe that it gives the ‘I woke up like this but still look better than your 9 to 5 fit'. With a hybrid world, wardrobes are finally starting to reflect just how fluidly routines blend; from couch to commute and coffee runs to client calls. The upgrade is hot girl sleepwear styling that helps you nail the lounge to luxe look.(Shutterstock)

Chahatt Khanna, founder & CMD of Ammarzo, shared with HT Lifestyle her insights on this trend, the reason behind the shift, and most importantly, how one can style sleepwear to step out in it with confidence.

She said,“In 2025, the distinctions between loungewear and luxe street wear have never been more obscure. Today's sleepwear isn't just about comfort and cosiness; it's about confidence, versatility, and an effortless fashion statement both at home and out. Sleep fashion is proving itself capable of being a legitimate style staple in its own right as a type of high-end casual wear. This rising lounge-to-luxe trend has been driven by a cultural shift towards comfort-driven fashion. Global embracement of hybrid lifestyles, being half homebody, has caused consumers to seek out fashion wardrobes that are chic, versatile, and above all else, comfortable. Moreover, this change promotes smart consumption. Investment in good-quality sleepwear that doubles as daywear is not only stylish, but it is also green.”

Chahatt Khanna shared a detailed guide with us, outlining the basics of luxe sleepwear styling:

Basics of styling lounge to luxe sleepwear:

From fabric to colours, the smallest details can change the look.(Pinterest)

Fabric Matters : Luxe materials like satin, modal, cotton poplin, or linen immediately elevate the look. Select fabrics that have a nice drape and texture, those that don't scream ‘sleepwear’ at first sight.

: Luxe materials like satin, modal, cotton poplin, or linen immediately elevate the look. Select fabrics that have a nice drape and texture, those that don't scream ‘sleepwear’ at first sight. Prints and colours : Faint prints like pinstripes, muted florals, monochromes, or geometric patterns look more ‘ready-to-wear’ than cartoon or very loud prints. Earth tones, jewel tones, and pastels easily become daywear.

: Faint prints like pinstripes, muted florals, monochromes, or geometric patterns look more ‘ready-to-wear’ than cartoon or very loud prints. Earth tones, jewel tones, and pastels easily become daywear. Tailored cuts and figured silhouettes : A loose fit works perfectly, but too baggy or formless styles feel too laid-back. Sets with discreet tailoring, a crisp collar, cuffed bottoms, or a belted waist can be the game-changer.

: A loose fit works perfectly, but too baggy or formless styles feel too laid-back. Sets with discreet tailoring, a crisp collar, cuffed bottoms, or a belted waist can be the game-changer. Detailing: Contrast piping, buttons, pleating, or raised hardware gives it sophistication. These subtle details make your sleepwear appear deliberate, rather than random.

Outfits elements

1. Co-ord pieces

In a two-piece satin, loose shirt and wide bottoms, you're on equal footing with any suit when paired with heeled mules, a low, sleek bun, and a structured mini bag.

Add gold hoops for artsy events like a gallery opening or fancy lunch date.

For a casual version, pair cotton or linen co-ords with white kicks, layered necklaces, and a crossbody pouch.

2. Styling sleepwear shorts

Sleepwear shorts can also be worn outdoors.

A high-quality, wide-leg pair in a high-end fabric can double as statement pants, too.

Match them with a cropped sweater, fitted tee, or even a tucked-in top.

Balance the baggy lower half with a more fitted top and shoes, try ankle boots or sleek sandals.

3. Sleepwear robe as outerwear

Layering is your secret trick when sleepwear crossovers into streetwear.

A robe-style duster that sweeps the floor over a simple tee and jeans looks effortless.

A cami from the PJs underneath a spotless blazer or fitted denim jacket, too, looks chic but subtle.

Look for layering items that are a complementary colour to complete the look, and combine.

