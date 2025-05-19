Summer time prep is 2025’s most wearable trend: Brunch to boardwalk, here's how to add the viral style to your wardrobe

When we think of summer fashion style, visions of sun-drenched coastlines, salty breezes and lazy weekends often spring to mind but this season, designers and style tastemakers are encouraging us to borrow from that breezy, beachside aesthetic even when we are firmly rooted in the city or countryside. Inspired by the easy elegance of coastal dressing, “summer time prep” is all about effortless, functional fashion that feels like a breath of fresh air, no matter where you are. 'Summer time prep' is here and it's everything your wardrobe needs right now.(Image by Norma Cusin)

The stylish summer trend that’s actually practical

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Avani K Chandan, Spokesperson for House of Ara, shared, “The look is centered around classic staples but with a playful, modern twist. Think crisp white cottons, linen separates, nautical stripes, soft blues and sandy neutrals — a palette that instantly evokes the coast without feeling costume-like.”

She suggested, “Tailored shorts paired with oversized button-downs, easy sundresses cinched with a woven belt and relaxed blazers thrown over casual outfits offer a polished yet laid-back vibe that’s perfect for both city brunches and seaside getaways.”

Mira Rajput in sundress(Instagram/delnanallaseth)

According to the fashion expert, one of the standout elements of this trend is its incredible versatility. Avani K Chandan recommended, “A striped cotton dress or a poplin shirt isn’t just reserved for a beach house — it transitions seamlessly into an urban setting when styled thoughtfully. Pair those breezy shirts with structured trousers or add gold jewelry to a flowing midi skirt for a more city-appropriate take. Accessories also play a starring role; think raffia bags, espadrilles, silk scarves tied around ponytails and chunky sunglasses that channel retro-glamour vibes.”

Not just for the beach: This coastal-inspired trend works anywhere

Fabric choice is crucial when it comes to nailing this look. Avani K Chandan said, “Breathable materials like linen, chambray and lightweight denim not only capture the aesthetic but also offer practical relief from the heat. Airy silhouettes that allow movement — culottes, tiered dresses, oversized tunics — are key to keeping the look grounded in ease rather than fuss.”

For men, Avani K Chandan revealed, “The prep style draws heavily from Ivy League and sailing club references — think crisp polos, chino shorts, loafers and lightweight sports jackets but even these classics are getting a 2025 update with softer cuts, playful prints and unexpected colour pops that feel fresh rather than formulaic.”

Pair t-shirts, high tops with denims, chinos, shorts and cargoes for a cool look. (Shutterstock)

The beauty of “summer time prep” lies in its universal appeal. Avani K Chandan concluded, “Whether you’re sipping coconut water by the ocean or grabbing coffee in a bustling city, this trend offers imaginative ways to stay stylish and comfortable. It’s a love letter to a slower, more joyful way of dressing — one that invites you to carry a little bit of summer’s magic with you, wherever you go.”