From baguettes to box bags: 5 handbag styles defining every woman’s wardrobe in 2026

For years, fashion kept pushing the idea of one “it bag” everyone was supposed to want. But 2026 fashion feels very different. Women are dressing more around lifestyle, mood, and personality now, which means handbag trends are becoming far more diverse too. Handbags for every mood and style (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Some women want compact baguette bags that instantly make outfits look cooler. Some need oversized totes that carry half their lives. Some prefer practical crossbody bags they can wear every single day without thinking twice. And some just want statement clutches or box bags that make even basic outfits feel styled.

The biggest handbag trend right now isn’t one specific silhouette. It’s choosing bags that actually match the way you live.

Handbags for every mood and style Baguette Bags

Baguette bags continue dominating because they instantly add polish to casual outfits without feeling overly formal. Their compact shape works beautifully with oversized shirts, denim, dresses, co-ords, and minimal everyday styling. The appeal is that they feel fashionable while still remaining practical enough for daily use.

Style tip: Pair baguette bags with baggy jeans, fitted tops, and sneakers or kitten heels for an easy Y2K-inspired clean look.