Make These Travel Friendly Methi Thepla With Curd Combines Fenugreek Leaves, Spices, And Creamy Yoghurt Perfectly
Methi Thepla with curd combines fenugreek leaves, whole wheat flour, and yoghurt to create a flavourful Gujarati meal suitable for breakfast, travel, or lunch.
Fresh methi leaves, soft whole wheat dough, and aromatic spices come together in one of Gujarat's most popular everyday foods. Methi Thepla with curd is a classic Gujarati recipe prepared by kneading fenugreek leaves into a spiced dough made with whole wheat flour and besan, then roasting it on a hot griddle until golden. Its long shelf life and portability have made it a favourite travel snack across western India. Served with a bowl of curd, pickle, or chutney, this flatbread delivers a balance of flavour and convenience that suits busy mornings and packed journeys.
Fresh methi leaves contribute fibre, iron, and plant compounds that support digestive wellness and balanced eating habits. Curd adds probiotics, calcium, and protein, creating a meal that combines gut-friendly ingredients with everyday nutrition. Whole wheat flour provides steady energy, while besan increases protein and fibre content. Ingredients such as turmeric and ajwain contribute flavour while complementing the nutritional profile of the dish. This combination makes methi thepla with curd a practical breakfast recipe that remains enjoyable throughout the year.
The dough is prepared using chopped methi leaves, whole wheat flour, gram flour, spices, and curd before being rolled into thin discs and cooked on a tawa. Fresh fenugreek gives the thepla its distinctive earthy taste, while spices create layers of flavour. The finished flatbread has a soft texture with lightly crisp edges and a golden-green appearance. Paired with cooling curd, the combination creates a balanced contrast of flavours and textures.
Methi Thepla with Curd differs from regular thepla because fresh fenugreek leaves become the main flavour component rather than being used in smaller quantities or omitted entirely. The addition of curd as an accompaniment also enhances the meal with creaminess and a refreshing contrast. Compared to plain thepla, methi thepla offers a more pronounced herbal flavour, richer nutritional profile, and a characteristic green-speckled appearance that reflects the generous use of fenugreek leaves.
Difference Between Methi Thepla with Curd and Regular Thepla
Feature
Methi Thepla with Curd
Regular Thepla
Main Ingredient
Fresh fenugreek leaves
Plain flour-based dough
Taste Profile
Herbal, spiced, and tangy
Mild and spiced
Colour
Golden with green specks
Light golden brown
Nutrition
Higher fibre and iron
Moderate nutrition
Protein Content
Enhanced with curd and besan
Lower
Digestive Support
Methi, ajwain, and curd
Mainly spices
Texture
Soft and slightly layered
Soft and plain
Best Pairing
Curd, pickle, chutney
Pickle or tea
Travel-Friendly
Excellent
Good
Main Highlight
Fenugreek flavour and curd pairing
Simple flatbread
Quick Look at Methi Thepla with Curd
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8–10 theplas
Calories: Approx. 140 per thepla
Cuisine: Gujarati
Difficulty Level: Easy
Meal Type: Breakfast, snack, travel food
Texture: Soft with lightly crisp edges
Make Crisp And Healthy Methi Thepla With Curd
Methi Thepla with Curd is a popular Gujarati meal featuring soft fenugreek flatbreads paired with creamy yoghurt. It is easy to prepare, travel-friendly, and suitable for breakfast, lunch, or light dinners.
Ingredients
For the Thepla
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- ½ cup besan (gram flour)
- 1 cup chopped methi leaves
- 2 tablespoons curd
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon ajwain
- Salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon oil
- Water as required
For Serving
- 1 cup fresh curd
Method
- Mix whole wheat flour, besan, methi leaves, spices, salt, curd, and oil. Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough.
- Cover and let the dough rest for 10 minutes.
- Divide into equal portions and roll into thin circles.
- Cook on a hot tawa until light brown spots appear on both sides. Apply a little oil if desired.
- Serve hot with chilled curd, pickle, or chutney.
Tips to Make Methi Thepla Perfect Every Time
- Using fresh tender methi leaves provide a pleasant flavour and softer texture.
- Squeeze excess moisture from washed leaves. This prevents sticky dough and improves rolling.
- Add besan for softer texture, gram flour helps keep the theplas soft for longer.
- Do not add too much water, methi leaves release moisture naturally during kneading.
- Roll thin and even, thin theplas cook evenly and stay softer.
- Rest the dough before rolling, resting allows the flour to absorb moisture and improves texture.
Nutritional Value of Methi Thepla with Curd
Methi thepla combines whole grains, fenugreek leaves, and curd to create a balanced meal rich in fibre, protein, and minerals.
Nutrient
Approx. Amount Per Serving
Calories
140 kcal
Carbohydrates
22 g
Protein
5 g
Fat
4 g
Fibre
4 g
Calcium
70 mg
Iron
2 mg
Potassium
180 mg
FAQs
Why is methi thepla popular as a travel food?
Thepla stays fresh longer than many flatbreads and travels well without losing texture.
Can methi thepla be made without besan?
Yes. Whole wheat flour alone can be used, though besan adds softness and extra protein.
Why is curd served with methi thepla?
Curd provides a cooling contrast and complements the spices and herbal flavour of methi.
Can dried fenugreek leaves be used?
Yes. Kasuri methi can be used if fresh methi leaves are unavailable, though the flavour will differ slightly.
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