Travel-Friendly Thepla Recipe: Healthy and Fresh Breakfast Option for Weight Loss

A stack of soft theplas can make travel foods a healthy and tasty experience. Travel-friendly thepla recipe offers a practical breakfast option that is easy to prepare, carry, and enjoy without needing reheating, making it ideal for busy mornings and long travel days. methi thepla (Freepik)

Thepla is made using whole wheat flour combined with spices and ingredients like methi, curd, or besan. Such combinations create a healthy thepla that provides fibre, steady energy, and improved digestion. Including it as a weight loss breakfast option can support portion control while keeping meals light and balanced.

One of the biggest advantages of thepla is its longer shelf life compared to many fresh breakfast dishes. Properly cooked theplas stay fresh for hours or even a day, making them suitable for road trips, train journeys, or packed lunches. Their soft texture and mild spice profile make them easy to eat anytime without extra preparation.

High-protein thepla variations using ingredients like besan or seeds can further improve nutritional value. Easy to roll, store, and pair with pickles or curd, thepla fits well into everyday meal planning as well as travel routines, offering a reliable and nourishing breakfast choice.

Make These Methi High-Protein Thepla: Perfect Travel Friendly Snack Methi high-protein thepla offers a soft texture with mild spice, making it suitable for packed meals and quick bites. Whole wheat provides fibre for digestion, while methi leaves support metabolism. Adding besan improves protein content, creating a healthy thepla that fits well into travel-friendly breakfast and weight loss routines.

Ingredients (Serves 3–4) Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Besan (gram flour) – ¼ cup

Fresh methi leaves (chopped) – ½ cup

Curd – 2 tablespoons

Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

Red chilli powder – ½ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1 tablespoon (for dough + cooking)

Water – as required Steps Take whole wheat flour and besan in a mixing bowl. Add chopped methi leaves, curd, turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, and a small amount of oil. Mix all ingredients evenly, then add water gradually to knead into a soft dough. Cover and let the dough rest for ten minutes to improve texture. Divide into small portions and roll each into thin circles using dry flour. Heat a tawa and cook each thepla on medium flame, applying a few drops of oil on both sides until light brown spots appear. Cool slightly before storing or serving with pickle or curd. FAQs How long do theplas stay fresh for travel? Theplas can stay fresh for 1–2 days at room temperature if stored in an airtight container.

Is thepla good for weight loss breakfast? Yes. Using whole wheat, methi, and besan makes it a fibre- and protein-rich option for balanced weight loss meals.