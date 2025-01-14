Gajak, Sarso ka saag, makki ki roti, these Punjabi favourites make for winter staples

Lohri is a celebration of harvest, warmth, and togetherness, and nothing brings these elements to life better than a plate of traditional, hearty dishes that are perfect for winter. Staples like makki ki roti, sarson da saag, gajar ka halwa, and gajak not only mark the festive spirit but also serve as comfort food long after the bonfires have burned out. These dishes, rooted in Punjab’s rich agricultural traditions, are packed with seasonal ingredients that help keep the body warm during chilly months. To honour this festive feast, we've curated a special food photo shoot, bringing the rustic charm of Lohri foods to the forefront. A sumptuous plate of Lohri delicacies (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A sumptuous plate of Lohri delicacies (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Gajak

“There are various types of gajaks that are made and enjoyed during Lohri,” says Chef Kugaji. But the most popular is the one made with sesame seeds. Dry roast it and combine it with jaggery, along with ginger powder and crushed green cardamom. Once the Gajak cools and hardens, breaks into pieces.

Rewari

A popular sweet in Punjab is prepared and eaten during the winter, especially during Lohri. A hard candy-like sweet dish prepared by dry roasting white sesame seeds and melted jaggery in which black cardamom seeds and green cardamom powder are added. "A pinch of baking soda adds crunchiness, while ghee gives it a sheen," says Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji.

Pinni

Pinni also called atta ladoo, is a sweet is prepared by slowly cook white wheat flour in in ghee until it turns a little reddish in colour. Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji says, “Transfer into steel plate and let it cool. Add fried and crushed makhana, chopped cashew nuts, almonds, raisins, melon seeds puffed and crushed edible gum (gondh) flavoured with crushed black cardamom. Form into balls and serve.”

Sarson ka Saag

Sarson ka Saag is a beloved winter dish from Punjab, prepared with mustard greens, spinach, and a blend of spices. Known for its nutritional value, this dish is rich in iron and is perfect for keeping the body warm during chilly months. Often paired with Makki ki Roti, it is a Lohri favourite, representing the mustard crop harvested during this season. “The greens are slow-cooked to perfection and garnished with white butter, making it a comforting addition to festive meals,” says Anshul Dhyani, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.

Makki ki Roti

“Makki ki Roti, a traditional Punjabi flatbread made from maize flour, is a staple during the Lohri festival. It pairs seamlessly with sarson ka Saag and is valued for its nutritional benefits and gluten-free nature,” says Chef Dhyani. Its rustic flavour is enhanced with a generous dollop of butter or ghee, adding richness to the meal.

Paratha

The Indian flatbread is crafted from maida or aata, offering a variety of styles — stuffed, plain, or layered. Available in sweet and savoury flavours, it was once a quintessential breakfast, perfect for keeping hunger at bay. “Over time, it has evolved into an all-day favourite, paired with curd, spicy bhaji, tangy pickles, or chutneys, making it a versatile culinary delight,” says chef Arora.

Pindi chole

A mandatory dish in all Lohri meals, pindi chole is made by boiling chickpeas with dry amla for a tangy flavour. To make the thick gravy, blend onions and tomatoes along with ginger and green chillies. “The spices should be tempered in ghee along with garlic for the best flavour,” says Chef Vikram Arora, … (full designation & restaurant name

Gajar ka halwa

A winter speciality, gajar ka halwa is a desserts that’s enjoyed on Lohri. “As its name suggests, this dessert is made with grated carrots that is cooked in ghee and milk, and reduced to almond half the quantity,” explains Chef Arora. Serve it warm with a garnish of nuts and ice cream.

Kulcha

Paired with the pindi chole, kulcha is a crispy, flaky bread stuffed with mildly tangy potato mixture. Chef Arora says, “To boiled and mashed potatoes, add coriander seeds, chilli, fenugreek and pomegranate seeds. Kulchas are traditionally cooked in tandoor, but it can be made at home too.”

Some other food items to also relished on Lohri:

Gur ka chawal

Eaten during Lohri and the winters, gur ka chawal is prepared with Golden Sella rice and has nutty flavour with a floral aroma. It is slow-cooked in jaggery Syrup and spices like bay leaf, cinnamon and cardamon are tempered with ghee. Nuts like cashew nuts, almonds, peanuts, raisins and dry coconut pieces are also roasted in ghee, and used to garnish the rice.

Gur ki roti

Also called gur wali meethi roti, gur roti is a sweet roti prepared with a dough of whole wheat flour, crushed fennel seeds, ghee and jaggery water. Roll out the dough and pierce it with a fork on both sides. Cook on medium heat with ghee and enjoy for breakfast or as a snack.

Makhane Di Kheer

This kheer is made by cooking lightly roasted makhana in ghee and full-fat milk, along with chironji, cardamom powder and jaggery. The kheer is topped with loads of of nuts, raisins, edible dried rose petals and saffron.

Murmure de laddoo

A ladoo made by roasted puffed rice and coating it in jaggery syrup. This mixture is then formed into tight balls and the ladoos harden as the jaggery cools.

Gur Ka Halwa

This lustrous, divine and rich halwa is prepared with loads of desi ghee, Goodness of the Humble Gur , suji and besan, char magaz / magaz( a mix of various melon seeds that is water melon, cucumber, pumpkin and Cantaloupe) that gives this melt-in-mouth halwa. Garnish with nuts and served piping hot.

Inputs by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji