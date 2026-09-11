The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has updated the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 tentative vacancies list. Candidates who are applying for the examination for the post of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III can check the official notice on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Tentative vacancies list updated, number of posts increased- check here

The official notice reads, “Detailed Notification dated 01.09.2026 with indicative vacancies was issued for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs XV. The indicative Vacancies as on 09.09.2026 have been updated in Annexure I. Note: (i) Vacancies mentioned in updated Annexure - I of the Notification dated 01.09.2026 for CRP RRBs XV are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the RRBs. However, Provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs. (ii) All other terms & conditions as mentioned in the Detailed Notification dated 01.09.2026 remain unchanged.”

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The Institute has added vacancies for Office Assistant posts. Earlier, the total number of posts was 8183 which has increased to 8222 posts. Apart from that vacancies for other posts are as it was. A total of 4256 vacancies will be filled for Officer Scale I, 1047 vacancies for Officer Scale II and 220 posts for Officer Scale III.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13745 vacancies in the organization.

Revised Vacancies List Office Assistant: 8222 posts Officer Scale-I: 4,256 posts Officer Scale II: 1047 posts Officer Scale III: 220 posts PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: Apply for 243 Group B posts at pgimer.edu.in, details here

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: How to apply Those candidates who want to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹175/- for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant and ₹850/- for all others.

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

Revised vacancies list